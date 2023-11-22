Highlights Middlesbrough is actively looking to sign a centre-back and striker in the January transfer window to address areas where the team is lacking.

The loss of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom has left Boro without a natural goalscorer, highlighting the need for reinforcement in the striker position.

Darragh Lenihan's injury has put pressure on the defense, and Middlesbrough may seek to fill that spot in January to support the squad for the remainder of the season.

Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott has indicated they will be in the market for a centre-back and striker during the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough transfer plans

After a poor start, Michael Carrick’s men have started to click in the past month or two, and they’re now just two points outside the play-off place ahead of their return to action this weekend.

However, the early part of the campaign has highlighted a few areas where Boro are short.

Unsurprisingly, they are lacking a natural goalscorer, after losing Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom from the squad that did so well last season, with the latter having scored more than anyone in the entire league.

As well as that, Boro were dealt a big blow this week when it was confirmed that Darragh Lenihan would miss the rest of the campaign after picking up an ankle issue that required surgery.

And, speaking to the BBC, as quoted by Teesside Live, Scott explained that they will be on the lookout to improve those two positions, even if he was quick to praise those currently in the squad.

“Listen, a striker is always a position you look to strengthen. But I also don't want to be disrespectful to Josh [Coburn] and Emmanuel [Latte Lath] who are doing great jobs for us. Josh is only a young boy and we all think the world of him. He's on our own and we want to see him develop. So we're not just going to put anyone in his way, that's not how we want to work. But we also have a season that we want to do our best in. So, we will be looking. But it would have to be the right player, it can't just be anyone.

“(On the defence) Paddy [McNair] has been playing in there at the moment and been doing really well. Of course we'll miss Darragh, but Paddy has done really well. It maybe just focuses our minds and in January we might just have to look to fill that spot and help the squad, with Darragh back for next season.”

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Do Boro need to strengthen elsewhere?

There’s no doubt you could make a case for other positions to strengthen, but, for most, the priority will be a centre-back after Lenihan’s injury, and a striker.

They are key areas of any team, and whilst Boro are clearly doing well, having picked up 23 points from their past ten games, there are doubts about whether they have the depth to cope with a long, tough season.

Clearly, Scott recognises the need to bring in new faces, and it seems as though Carrick will get the support he wants in the New Year.

What next for Middlesbrough?

The head coach won’t be focused on transfers for now though, as he looks ahead to what is a packed schedule leading up to the window.

Next up, Boro make the trip to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, as they look to force their way into the top six.