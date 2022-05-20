Kieran Sadlier speaks out on Bolton Wanderers ambitions

Kieran Sadlier joined Bolton Wanderers back in January and since joining has made 18 appearances, contributing four goals in those games too.

The winger has had a great start to life at Bolton but is looking to build upon what he’s started now he has settled in at the club, as he told The Bolton News: “I think it was important coming in January so I had the second half of the season to get ceded in and get used to everything off the pitch, understanding the surroundings, getting to know the lads and everything around the training ground.

“Now I can hit the ground running in pre-season, get as fit as I can, and we can really start the season well.

“I am looking forward to our training when we come back. It is a really good environment to be in here at this club and I think all the lads are looking forward to it.”

The winger had to adapt and play wing-back at the end of last season to fill in for Marlon Fossey, but the 27-year-old didn’t mind, as he said: “I will play wherever he [Ian Evatt] wants me to play and try to do the best I can in that position. I have got used to playing as a right wing-back over the last few games I’ve played and I have started to really enjoy it.

“At the start – new system, new lads and the way we play, I was just getting used to it. But I am used to it now.

“It is something I enjoy and I can see where I can make the most impact in that position – that is how I look at it.

“I would like to add more assists as well. But wherever I play next year, I am happy to do that and see what the manager wants.”

The Verdict:

Sadlier has had a successful time since coming in at Bolton and the fact he has such an impact playing out of his natural position is a testament to his talents.

The 27-year-old is willing to play anywhere which speaks volumes about his personality and the type of character he is off the pitch, and he certainly seems like the type you want around the club.

There are certainly areas the player wants to improve in next season, which is positive to see a want to progress and you can’t blame him for being excited for the new season.

He will be hoping Bolton can push up for promotion, whilst having a big role to play in their efforts too.