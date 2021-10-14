Kieran Sadlier outlines in-house Rotherham United advantage

Rotherham have been strong yet again in League One this year and they’ll be desperate to bag another promotion by the time the season comes to an end – and midfielder Kieran Sadlier certainly believes they could do it, as he praised the strength of his squad, telling the club’s official website that it ‘keeps you on your toes.’

The Millers have become something of a yo-yo club in recent seasons, proving their incredible strength at beating off all-comers in League One but then not doing quite enough to maintain a place in the Championship.

This year they have already begun to prove that again, having gone the last six games unbeaten and breaking into the play-off places. They face a tough test against Portsmouth this weekend, who will themselves fancy their chances of a promotion bid this year but midfielder Kieran Sadlier believes his side have good strength in depth – and that could aid them throughout the remainder of the season.

24 questions about some of Rotherham United’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 1. Which A-League club does Adam Le Fondre currently play for? Sydney FC Wellington Phoenix Brisbane Roar Perth Glory

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “You never know who is going to play each week, it is a good thing because it keeps you on your toes all the time and means you have to bang at it in training and in games to keep your shirt.

“Competition for places is healthy and in my position we have some great players all vying for a place in the team, which shows the strength in depth we have here.”

The Millers do have some strong midfielders in the side, with Sadlier himself, Jamie Lindsay, Chiedozie Ogbene, Daniel Barlaser, Oliver Rathbone, Ben Wiles and Hakeem Odoffin all able to occupy the spots in the centre of the field.

With Rotherham currently operating with one holding midfielder and then two more midfielders pushed slightly further up the field, there is room for a number of them to start but there’s still a fair chunk who are having to sit games out.

Strength in depth is certainly important in completing a 46 game EFL campaign and Sadlier is certainly quick to heap the praise on the strength that Rotherham have in their squad and the depth available to them. If they can all continue to pull their weight when called upon and rotated in, then we could certainly be seeing another promotion on the horizon for them.

The Verdict

Kieran Sadlier isn’t wrong when he speaks about the incredible strength in depth Rotherham have, especially in the midfield areas. There is an argument to be made that they are one of the best in that area in the league with the quality of players they have to choose from there and it can only be a benefit to them going forward.

Sadlier himself has had a solid campaign so far and if they can keep it up, they’ll definitely be in amongst the title contenders come the season’s end. All the depth means is that some players might have to be content with sitting on the bench more than other players.