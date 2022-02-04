Kieran Sadlier gives his insight into Bolton Wanderers’ mindset amid positive run

Kieran Sadlier has made two substitute appearances for Bolton Wanderers since signing from Rotherham United towards the back end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old is one of seven winter signings at The UniBol that have led to a remarkable upturn in form for the Trotters.

Bolton have won their last four matches on the bounce without conceding a goal and therefore it is going to be difficult in the short term for Sadlier to force a start.

The West Ham United academy graduate is excited about the busy schedule that lies ahead of Wanderers and he explained why when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “When you’re in good form you want the games to keep coming.

“So, Saturday-Tuesday all the way through the month is a good thing for us I think.

“We’ve got a big enough squad to do that.

“It’s an exciting time.

“We’re on the up and we want to keep that going.

“Mentally, it’s a good thing to see we’re back in the top half and then we’re looking at the teams above and who can we catch now?

“It’s good and anything could happen if we keep on winning.”

There will be belief in the camp due to their incredible finish to last season in League Two, Ian Evatt has switched to a three at the back formation to great effect in recent weeks and with them performing so well in both boxes at the moment, supporters will not be writing off a late play-off push.

The Trotters have looked a completely different side in recent weeks and even better than their early season performances when they flirted around the automatic promotion places.

Evatt’s men had not been the same since Antoni Sarcevic’s sudden departure to Stockport County but the signings of Sadlier, Aaron Morley and Kyle Dempsey have certainly addressed their midfield deficiencies.

They have probably given themselves too much work to do in terms of hunting down a play-off place, though edging their noses into the top half would have been hugely satisfying the gap is still 12 points to the top six.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes Sadlier to break into the team given the club’s excellent recent performances.