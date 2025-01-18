Queens Park Rangers are showing a lot of promise under Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard arrived at Loftus Road in October 2023, and has since been forced to endure a bumpy ride on the pitch with results not particularly going their way for a long while.

QPR's start to the 2024/25 campaign was frankly dreadful, but there always remained a belief that Cifuentes would turn things around and that his spell at the club was a project rather than a short-term fix.

The QPR faithful could well reap the rewards of their patience, as Cifuentes' side seem to have turned somewhat of a corner, and results are better than they previously were.

The squad still needs reinforcing, but Cifuentes has a couple of young stars who he may be able to rely on, in order to prevent the club from spending millions on transfers.

Today, FLW takes a look at these two youngsters that could save the Hoops millions of pounds.

Kieran Morgan

Kieran Morgan started his career at Tottenham from Under 8s level but was released as an 18-year-old last summer and soon signed for QPR. When he signed for the Hoops, he was initially brought into the development squad, but a couple of months after joining the club, he became a regular feature in the first-team squad.

It took the youngster just two appearances off the bench in the Championship to put his name on the map, as he scored his first professional goal within five minutes of entering the pitch to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City.

This clearly caught the attention of QPR boss, Cifuentes, as just 11 days later, he earned his first professional start in a 0-0 draw against promotion hopefuls Sunderland, and played the full 90 minutes.

Initially, Morgan featured as a defensive midfielder, but Cifuentes started playing the 18-year-old in a more advanced midfield role, and it has evidently paid off as results have improved.

In a 3-1 win over Watford, Morgan picked up an assist within five minutes, as he set up Michael Frey to open the scoring.

The midfielder is still just 18 years old so he has plenty of time to improve his game and develop. The fact that he is already starting for QPR in the Championship week in week out and that he recently signed a new long-term contract, suggests that the Hoops could be in for a huge paycheque in the future if he continues to impress.

It also means that, in the short term, they do not need to place too much attention on signing a midfielder.

Rayan Kolli

Rayan Kolli has been an important player for QPR this season and is still only 19 years old. The forward started QPR's first game of the season at home to West Brom, and despite losing 3-1, he grabbed the assist for his side's only goal.

Rayan Kolli's 2023/24 QPR stats (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals (Assists) Minutes Played 11 0(1) 189

He then found himself out of the team for a number of weeks, but the Hoops were massively struggling with strikers, and when Zan Celar went down injured after 13 minutes against Norwich, Kolli replaced him and went on to score two goals either side of half time to secure a 3-0 victory.

The 19-year-old became a regular in the team after that and scored and assisted a further two goals within the space of 10 days. Kolli certainly has some parts of his game to develop, but he is an exciting prospect who could ultimately save the club a lot of money on striker transfer fees – particularly after he put pen to paper on a new deal.