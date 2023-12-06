Highlights Sunderland have sacked Tony Mowbray after a string of poor results, leaving them in ninth place in the Championship.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats made the shock decision to part company with Mowbray on Monday night, with the 60-year-old departing after just over 15 months in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray arrived at the club last August, replacing Alex Neil after his move to Stoke City, and he led his side to the Championship play-offs last season, where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Sunderland had made a strong start to the season, but they have won just two of their last nine games, prompting the board into action.

Mowbray's final game in charge was the 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den on Saturday, and he leaves the club sitting ninth in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Who is in the frame for the Sunderland job?

A report from TEAMtalk claims that Reims manager Will Still and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna are on Sunderland's list of targets as they begin the search for Mowbray's successor, with the club looking to appoint a young, up-and-coming manager.

McKenna would undoubtedly be an excellent appointment for the Black Cats, but there are huge question marks over whether he would leave Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna should stay at Ipswich Town

McKenna has done an outstanding job at Ipswich since his arrival in December 2021, earning him a reputation as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL.

The 37-year-old led the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One last season, and his side have seamlessly made the step-up to the Championship, spending much of the campaign so far in the automatic promotion places.

Ipswich currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Leicester City and seven points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

Ipswich are in a commanding position as they look to secure back-to-back promotions, and McKenna should not even contemplate leaving the club with a realistic chance of Premier League football next season.

Some may claim that Sunderland are a bigger club than Ipswich, but the Tractor Boys have plenty of history and tradition themselves, and with owners Gamechanger 20 Ltd known to have vast financial resources, there is a huge opportunity for McKenna to deliver further success at Portman Road.

Mowbray expressed frustration with Sunderland's policy of signing young players towards the end of his time at the club, and while it will likely have long-term benefits for the Black Cats, it could limit what they can achieve in the short-term, potentially deterring prospective managers.

McKenna does not operate under such restrictions at Ipswich, and after remaining loyal to the Tractor Boys despite being linked with other jobs during his time in Suffolk, it would surely take an established Premier League club to tempt him away.

It is understandable why McKenna is on Sunderland's radar, and the Black Cats should be commended for being ambitious in their search for a new manager, but the move to Wearside would make no sense for McKenna at this point, and it would be a huge mistake if he was to leave Ipswich.