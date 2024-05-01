Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has warned against complacency ahead of this weekend's game against strugglers Huddersfield Town.

A point would guide the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League.

Ipswich's firepower could cause Huddersfield trouble in Saturday's game.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has warned that Saturday's game against Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town won't be an assignment, making this claim to the Irish News.

These comments came after a potentially crucial 2-1 away win at Coventry City - a victory that means they need just one point against the Terriers to secure back-to-back promotions.

This would be a magnificent achievement - and they took a big step towards achieving that aim last night.

Kieffer Moore gave the Tractor Boys an early lead in the Midlands and heading into the interval, McKenna's side were able to retain that advantage, with a clearance off the line and an excellent save from Vaclav Hladky aiding their cause.

Coventry did equalise with a powerful strike in the 64th minute, but just minutes later, Cameron Burgess was able to fire the Tractor Boys ahead again.

And despite there being 11 minutes of added time, Ipswich were able to hold on to register what looks set to be a precious win in their quest to secure a return to the top flight following a long absence.

They haven't quite managed to get themselves over the line just yet, but only a win for Leeds will allow the Whites to have any chance of sneaking their way into the top two at the weekend.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) (As of May 1st, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 45 50 97 2 Ipswich Town 45 33 93 3 Leeds United 45 39 90

Kieran McKenna on Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town

Considering their goal difference, Huddersfield have effectively been relegated already and this doesn't give them a huge amount to play for on the final day.

That could work in Ipswich's favour - but McKenna believes his team won't face an easy task on Saturday.

He said: "I’ve got belief in them and a lot of belief in what we’ve done, the consistency that we’ve shown, how we prepare for games, how we concentrate throughout games and how we get our identity out there on the pitch gives us a great chance to win games.

Related Mykhailo Mudryk may be looking at Ipswich Town with worry: View Omari Hutchinson has been superb for Ipswich this season and could have a big part to play in Chelsea's side next year.

"I’ve got a lot of belief but it’s a football match, two teams in the same division, one who were in a lower division the season before.

"Anything can happen, I don’t expect it to be smooth sailing.

"There’s going to be tension in the game for sure as there is when you’re fighting for things but it’ll be about doing enough of the right things to help us keep on top of that."

Ipswich Town should have enough firepower to secure promotion on Saturday

It looks as though Wes Burns may be fit for this weekend - and that is a big boost considering he limped out of last night's game.

However, he isn't the only player who could cause Huddersfield plenty of issues.

Omari Hutchinson, Nathan Broadhead and Moore, all of whom started yesterday, are likely to be real threats.

Hutchinson could potentially benefit from being out on the wing though, where he could be most effective.

Conor Chaplin, George Hirst, Kayden Jackson and Jeremy Sarmiento could also make a difference.

With the options they have, it would be difficult to see them not get on the scoresheet at least two or three times against the Terriers.