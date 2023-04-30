Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna admitted he felt sympathy for Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore after they missed out on automatic promotion.

The Tractor Boys secured promotion to the Championship with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday.

In what was an incredibly dominant performance, the hosts established a five-goal lead inside the first 32 minutes thanks to a double from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and a penalty from Nathan Broadhead, before Wes Burns added a sixth just after the break.

McKenna's side are now 18 games unbeaten and have won 13 of their last 14 games, scoring 43 goals and conceding just two during that time.

The Owls' 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday moved them on to 93 points, a total which would have won them the League One title last season, but they now face the play-offs after the Tractor Boys and Plymouth Argyle sealed their promotions.

Wednesday looked to be in a commanding position at the top of the table earlier in the season, but a run of one win in eight games in March and April has proven to be incredibly costly.

Kieran McKenna on Sheffield Wednesday

After his side won promotion, McKenna expressed his sympathy for the Owls and Moore that their points total has not been enough for a place in the top two.

"I think the first thing I'd have to say is that it's been a terrific effort from the other teams," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We've had a fantastic season. I think the performance levels have been so high.

"Plymouth are having a fantastic season. The job that Steven (Schumacher) has done and the margins they've come out on top of - and I don't say that in a negative way - is an incredible effort.

"I feel a little bit sorry for Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday, I have to say. I can very much feel what my emotions would be if I was in their position.

"They've got such a strong squad, have delivered a top season, got 93 points with a game to go, and they're not going to go up automatically.

"In this situation you have empathy with all the other teams. It's been a fantastic season. The level of play has been really high."

Are Sheffield Wednesday unlucky to have missed out on automatic promotion?

There is no doubt that Wednesday are unlucky not to be promoted automatically with their points total.

Plymouth and Ipswich have been relentless in recent months, but the Owls allowed them to pull clear with a poor run of form at the worst possible time, dropping points against teams they would have been expected to beat.

Wednesday have been unfortunate with injuries, with the loss of key players such as George Byers and Josh Windass coinciding with their decline in form, but they should still have been capable of producing better performances with the quality at their disposal.

The positive for the Owls is that they are finishing the season strongly with three consecutive victories, while the return of the likes of Windass, Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe is a huge boost ahead of the play-offs.