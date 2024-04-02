Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has tipped Kieran McKenna for the Liverpool managerial vacancy.

Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that this will be his last season in charge at Anfield, ending a hugely successful tenure in the dugout.

The Reds are searching for a replacement, as they also look to challenge for the Premier League and the Europa League.

Xabi Alonso was expected to be one of the key front-runners, especially given his history with the Merseyside club from his playing career.

However, the Spaniard has confirmed he will remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this campaign, ending any chance of a switch to the Premier League over the summer.

McKenna Liverpool claim made

MacAnthony has tipped the Ipswich boss as a potential successor to Klopp.

He has praised the Northern Irishman’s style of play, and that he would be a great fit for a top Premier League side in the future.

“I was being laughed out of the studio by [producer] Luke – a Liverpool fan - this morning, as an outside dark horse [to succeed Klopp],” said MacAnthony, via Talksport

"I love his brand of football.

“I’ve been watching him since last year in League One and what he’s done.

"You can say that Ipswich are a big club, but they didn’t go out and spend mega-millions in the summer.

Related Norwich City news hands Ipswich Town advantage ahead of East Anglian derby David Wagner has provided concerning Norwich City injury news ahead of Ipswich Town clash

“They kept a large part of the squad and the team from League One and they’re top of the Championship with five or six games to go, it’s incredible really.

“It’s not just his coaching and managing, it’s his style as well. It’s great to watch.

“If you watched that game yesterday, it was a great advert for the industry. It was just non-stop. Russell [Martin] does a great job with Southampton and his style.

"Then you’ve got Ipswich with their style and it was just an enthralling game to watch and that’s what you want to see.

“I think he’s destined for the top.

“I think he wins promotion with Ipswich this year and he’ll surprise people with what he’ll do with them in the Premier League and within five or six years, he’ll be managing a top six club.

“That’s with due respect to Ipswich.

“I respect everything they’ve done there, but I don’t think you can keep a guy like that down forever.”

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich record

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 125 73 33 19 58.40

McKenna has been linked with a potential return to Manchester United, where he previously worked as a coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ipswich are currently top of the Championship table with just six games to go, with the 37-year-old having won an impressive 73 of his 125 games in charge at Portman Road.

A top two finish this season would secure back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight, which hasn’t been achieved since Bournemouth in 2015.

Next up for the Suffolk outfit is a huge derby clash away to Norwich City on 6 April.

McKenna can’t walk away from Ipswich just yet

If Ipswich earn promotion to the Premier League then even a move to Liverpool or Man United shouldn’t entice him away from Portman Road.

Having the chance to work with the club in three divisions in three seasons is too big of an opportunity, and keeping the club in the top flight would be another test of his credentials.

If he can succeed in the Premier League with the Tractor Boys then these opportunities will arise again.

However, a move to Liverpool now could just be a poisoned chalice, as replacing someone of Klopp’s stature will be extremely difficult for any coach.