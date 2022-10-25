Kieran McKenna speaks ahead of “difficult” Ipswich Town game against Port Vale

Ipswich Town are right where most people expected them to be in the League One table so far this season, nestled right in the automatic promotion spots with an eye on the title.

The club have been transformed under Kieran McKenna and have been in good form again this season, with the side focused on trying to get back to the Championship.

The next game up for the club is against Port Vale in midweek, who themselves have adapted to the third tier well so far this season – and McKenna has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that it could be a ‘difficult’ game for his team.

Ipswich have been able to see off most comers so far this campaign and were unbeaten in this league until they were defeated by Plymouth a few weeks ago. Whilst they’ve since been beaten twice more by Lincoln and Cambridge, they beat Derby in their last fixture and will feel they can keep picking up more wins.

They’ll want to bag another three points against the Valiants, who are currently much further down the table in 14th as things stand.

However, McKenna is aware that no team in this league is a pushover and has given the club plenty of praise for their work so far. They are a newly-promoted side, having sealed a spot back in League One at the end of the last campaign, and yet they are nowhere near the relegation places currently.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, he said: “They’ve done well. Points-wise, with their game in hand, they’d be in a really good position. They’ve started well. A difficult team, some players that I know, a manager I haven’t come across but has done very well in his career so far. They’re going to be a difficult team. All in all, it’s a Tuesday night game up at Port Vale – we know we’re in for a fight and we’re going to have to be right at it to get a result.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will be the favourites going into this clash against Port Vale but you would have to think the Valiants will most certainly feel they can take something off the Tractorboys.

Despite being a side that have had to adapt to League One again, they have already got plenty of points and some good results under their belt. They have a goalscorer on their books in Ellis Harrison, with James Wilson also chipping in, and the side are structured and solid.

Ipswich themselves though are a force to be reckoned with in the third tier. The side have been good value for money so far this season and under Kieran McKenna, you would certainly fancy them to be in the play-off places at the very least come the end of the season.

In midweek, the two sides will both be gunning for the three points and it should make for an interesting clash in League One.