Ipswich Town are on course to seal automatic promotion from League One to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys have had an excellent campaign in League One, winning 27 of their 44 games in the league, a stat that is only bettered by leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been in a constant duel with Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday for a top-two spot, but with five wins out of their last six, Ipswich now look on course to seal an automatic spot.

The 3-0 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night has now seen them stretch their gap to four points ahead of Wednesday with two games to go, which means a win on Saturday against Exeter City and Ipswich will be promoted.

Now, with promotion looking likely, attention will soon turn towards summer transfer plans, and with them likely to be in the Championship, you could expect spending to be big.

One player that could be available this summer and whom Ipswich should be looking to sign is defender Ethan Laird.

What is Ethan Laird’s Manchester United future?

The 21-year-old is currently on his fourth loan spell in the EFL, and this season he has spent it at Queens Park Rangers.

In 2021, the youngster joined MK Dons, and having impressed at the League One side, he followed Russell Martin to Swansea City the next season.

He returned to Manchester United in January of that season and was sent back out on loan to AFC Bournemouth; however, it wasn’t a loan spell that went well.

Last summer, he returned to Old Trafford once again and joined QPR on a season-long loan deal. The defender was a regular for the Rs under Michael Beale, but with the changes of managers and the dire form of the club, Laird has found himself not a first-team regular anymore.

The 21-year-old missed a large chunk of the second half of the season due to a hamstring injury that ruled him out for six weeks. While there was also an incident at the start of this month where it appeared the QPR fans were booing Laird during a game, something that Gareth Ainsworth disagreed with.

Laird will return to Man United at the end of this season with his contract at the club coming to an end, but United do have the option to extend that by another year.

However, the full-back seems to be falling down the pecking order at his parent club, with Diogo Dalot being a favourite of Erik ten Hag’s and the resurgence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in recent months.

Therefore, with his future still up in the air and likely down to whether the club sees a future for Laird at Old Trafford beyond these 12 months, he could either be a free agent this summer or up for transfer.

Would Ethan Laird be a good signing for Ipswich?

Kieran McKenna will be well aware of the attributes of Laird, having worked at Old Trafford in the youth academy and then in the first team for a few years.

Laird will have been a player that McKenna would have worked with during their academy days and during pre-season tours, when players like Laird were giving chances in the first team.

Manchester United seem to be on the hunt for a new right back this summer, so it is likely that Laird could be free to leave the club.

So, with Ipswich looking set for the Championship, Laird may be a useful addition this summer.

The 21-year-old has plenty of experience in the Championship and has a long way to go in his development as he is still at a young age.

Laird is an attacking full back that likes to get forward and create opportunities, something he showed while at MK Dons and Swansea, and in a side managed by McKenna, he could perfectly suit their style of play.

The full-back will bring athleticism, pace, and power to their full-back area and could be a real asset for a team that plays very attacking football.

Ipswich have Kane Vincent-Young coming to the end of his contract at Portman Road, and even though they have an option to extend this summer, Laird could well be a better upgrade for life in the Championship.