Kieran McKenna shares update on Tyreece Simpson’s situation at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that the club opted to recall Tyreece Simpson earlier this month due to a contractual issue involving the forward.

Simpson’s current deal at Portman Road is set to expire this summer but the Tractor Boys do currently have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Before returning to Ipswich, Simpson enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with League Two side Swindon Town.

During his time at the County Ground, the forward managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the fourth-tier whilst he also chipped in with three assists in 25 league appearances.

Simpson was not included in Ipswich’s match-day squad yesterday for their clash with AFC Wimbledon as James Norwood and Kayden Jackson led the line at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Ipswich clinched all three points in this particular clash thanks to a brace from Wes Burns.

Following this clash, McKenna admitted that whilst Ipswich are currently looking to extend Simpson’s long-term stay at the club, there is a possibility that the striker will be loaned out between now and the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about Simpson, McKenna said: “Some things are just getting sorted, there’s a contractual issue that’s just being sorted between Tyreece and the club.

“It wasn’t part of my decision to bring him back into the group.

“Obviously he’s a player we value very, very highly.

“We’ve been keeping really close tabs on what he’s been doing at Swindon and are really pleased with his progress.

“I got to meet him for the first time yesterday [Monday].

“He’s a lovely kid and we want him to be part of the future and part of what we’re doing here.”

1 of 20 Accrington Stanley? Yes No

Making reference to the possibility of another loan move for Simpson, McKenna added: “That’s an option, yeah.

“There are discussions at the moment between himself and the club.

“Hopefully they’ll get resolved over the next few days and then we’ll sit down with Tyreece and discuss what’s best for him for the rest of the season.”

The Verdict

Although Simpson has managed to produce some impressive performances in League Two this season, he may struggle for game-time if he stays at Ipswich this month due to the presence of Norwood, Jackson, Joe Piggott and Macauley Bonne.

Therefore, it could be argued that Ipswich should be looking to loan Simpson out to another side in a lower division who are willing to provide the forward with the opportunity to feature regularly at senior level.

Given that the 19-year-old clearly has a bright future ahead of him, the Tractor Boys may find it beneficial to offer him a new long-term deal in the coming days.

By making considerable strides in terms of his development in the coming months, Simpson could potentially make some inroads on Ipswich’s starting eleven next season.