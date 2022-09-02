Kieran McKenna shares update on Ipswich Town duo as Accrington Stanley clash looms

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Sone Aluko is set to be sidelined for several months due to injury.

Aluko sustained an issue with his knee as well as his hamstring during the Blues’ EFL Trophy clash with Northampton Town in midweek.

Conor Chaplin was withdrawn from Ipswich’s match-day squad for this aforementioned fixture after picking up a problem before kick-off.

Although Chaplin hasn’t trained since suffering this injury, he could feature alongside his team-mates in a session this morning.

Forced to settle for a point in last weekend’s showdown with Barnsley at Portman Road, Ipswich will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow when they face Accrington Stanley.

Currently second in the League One standings, the Blues will be determined to extend their current unbeaten run at this level to seven games on Saturday.

Accrington have also yet to suffer a defeat in the third-tier this season and will unquestionably provide Ipswich with a test at the Wham Stadium.

Ahead of this clash, McKenna has shared an update on Aluko and Chaplin.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about Aluko, McKenna said: “It’s a fairly significant injury with his knee and something into his hamstring as well.

“He saw a specialist last night and it will require surgery.

“The time period depends on the recovery but it’s likely to be a few months.”

Making reference to Chaplin, the Ipswich boss added: “He just felt a little bit in his groin as he was taking a shot in the warm-up.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad.

“He hasn’t trained with the group just yet.

“We’re going to try and get him training with the group this morning and see how he is from there.”

The Verdict

Aluko’s injury is a blow for Ipswich as they would have been hoping to turn to him for inspiration over the course of the coming months.

Before suffering this setback, the winger featured in all six of the club’s league games.

As for Chaplin, Ipswich will be hoping that he will be able to make a swift recovery from his issue as he has produced some promising performances this season.

Having provided four direct goal contributions in the third-tier during the current term, Chaplin will be confident in his ability to make a difference for the Tractor Boys when he is fit enough to feature again.