Kieran McKenna shares update on Donacien and Aluko ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Wigan

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Janoi Donacien and Sone Aluko have both been unable to participate in training since the club’s clash with Rotherham United and will need to be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Both players picked up knocks on Saturday as the Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Millers.

Michael Smith scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Rotherham in the second-half of this fixture to boost his side’s chances of securing promotion to the Championship.

Whereas Ipswich did manage to show fleeting signs of promise in this fixture, they will need to step up to the mark if they are to pick up a positive result against Wigan.

The Latics currently lead the way in League One and will take one step closer to sealing a top-two finish if they beat the Tractor Boys on Tuesday.

Ahead of this fixture, McKenna has shared an update on Donacien and Aluko.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about this pair, the Ipswich boss said: “Janoi and Sone, as well as a couple of others, haven’t been able to train since the weekend with knocks so we’ll have to assess them over the last couple of hours and make our decisions close to game time.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will be hoping that this particular duo will be able to overcome their respective issues ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Donacien has impressed since the turn of the year as he has made 18 league appearances in central-defence.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.75 in the third-tier, the 28-year-old will fancy his chances of delivering the goods in the club’s closing fixtures of the season if he does make a swift recovery from his knock.

As for Aluko, the winger has featured in each of the club’s last seven league games and will be determined to prove his worth to McKenna ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

If Aluko is not fit, Conor Chaplin could potentially be drafted in as a replacement as he was introduced as a substitute in the club’s meeting with Rotherham.