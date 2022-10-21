Kieran McKenna shares positive update on Ipswich Town man ahead of Derby County clash

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed that defender Cameron Burgess has returned to full contract training.

Burgess suffered facial fractures following a collision with Bristol Rovers striker Harvey Saunders last month and had to undergo surgery.

The defender stepped his recovery by training alone last week and has now linked up with his team-mates ahead of tonight’s clash with Derby County.

Ipswich will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Lincoln City by securing a positive result at Portman Road this evening.

Currently second in League One, the Blues will move to within a point of leaders Plymouth Argyle if they beat the Rams.

In the absence of Burgess, McKenna has turned to Janoi Donacien, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Richard Keogh for inspiration in the heart of defence in Ipswich’s recent fixtures.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture, the Ipswich boss has shared a positive fitness update on Burgess.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the defender, McKenna said: “Cam has made excellent progress.

“He got back into full contact training today and was both heading and blocking balls.

“It’s a big boost for him and a big boost for us.

“When the time is right he’ll get some minutes for the U21s and that will help.

“After that, we can get him back with us fully as soon as possible.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost for Ipswich as Burgess managed to produce some assured performances for the club before sustaining his injury.

In the five league games that he has participated in, Burgess has made 1.2 interceptions and 2 clearances per fixture and has also won 3.4 aerial duels per clash (according to WhoScored).

Currently averaging a respectable Sofascore match rating of 6.95 in League One, the Australian will fancy his chances of delivering the goods on a consistent basis when he is fit enough to feature again.

Whereas Burgess is not expected to feature in tonight’s fixture, he could potentially make his return to senior action in the coming weeks.