Kieran McKenna shares fresh Ipswich Town transfer update as Sheffield Wednesday clash looms

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that the club are still talking to potential signings ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Tractor Boys have been extremely busy this month as McKenna has opted to stamp his own authority on his squad.

As well as securing the services of Christian Walton on a permanent deal and Tyreeq Bakinson on a temporary basis, Ipswich have also sanctioned departures for several players.

Myles Kenlock and Tomas Holy have completed loan moves to League Two sides Colchester United and Port Vale whilst Toto Nsiala recently called time on his stay at Portman Road by securing a switch to Fleetwood Town.

McKenna has made a positive start to his time in charge of Ipswich as he has guided his side to four wins in their last five league fixtures.

Having secured a 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon earlier this week, the Tractor Boys will be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Hillsborough, McKenna has shared a transfer update.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Ipswich boss said: “There are still one or two that we’re speaking to.

“It’s not impossible that there’ll be an addition before the end of January.

1 of 20 Accrington Stanley? Yes No

“As I’ve said, we’re comfortable with what we have – I think we have a good squad, we have cover in most positions – but if we can find that little bit of quality or extra little bit of something different in the squad, we’ll do it.

“That’s something we’re still looking to do over the next few days.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Ipswich will be determined to launch a push for a play-off place during the remainder of the season, it is hardly a surprise that they are still on the lookout for some fresh faces.

Whilst the Tractor Boys do have a host of players at their disposal who are capable of making a positive impact at this level, the arrival of one or two individuals who possess an abundance of talent could allow them to reach new heights in League One.

With time running out to complete deals, McKenna will need to act decisively in order to complete some late moves.

If Ipswich are indeed able to add some extra quality to their squad, they could potentially provide their supporters with some memorable moments in the coming months.