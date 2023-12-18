Highlights Ipswich Town sits comfortably at the top of the Championship table, with a ten-point lead over their rivals for automatic promotion.

The team had a thrilling match against Norwich City, with the lead swinging back and forth.

Ipswich's board is prepared to invest significant funds in strengthening their striking department during the upcoming transfer window.

Ipswich Town now sit ten points clear of the chasing pack when it comes to a potential automatic promotion race, as we reach the halfway point of the Championship campaign in next weekend's round of fixtures.

Championship Table (As it stands December 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 21 27 52 2 Ipswich Town 22 19 52 3 Leeds United 22 15 42 4 Southampton 22 8 42

Kieran McKenna's side were involved in a frantic East Anglian Derby on Saturday lunchtime which saw the pendulum swing multiple times.

Town seized the initiative through Nathan Broadhead before coming back on level terms through Wes Burns on the hour mark, cancelling out a double from Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe either side of the interval.

While the Northern Irishman and his players' main focus will turn to a crucial game at Elland Road next week against their nearest challengers, Leeds United, the Tractor Boys boss and hierarchy will also have one eye on the upcoming transfer window, and supporters will be pleased to hear the latest update on that particular front.

McKenna set for significant January backing

The news coming from Alan Nixon via Patreon states that the Ipswich board are set to give McKenna significant funds to improve his striking department ahead of the second half of the second tier season.

"Ipswich are going to back boss Kieran McKenna with good cash for a striker in the market." The report begins.

"The Tractor Boys are serious about promotion and are on the look out for a goalscorer with up to £3 million to spend.

The wages on offer are also decent with around £15,000-a-week available for the right man."

Related Kieran McKenna makes Ipswich Town claim after draw with Norwich City Kieran McKenna insists his Ipswich side were better than Norwich after their 2-2 draw.

Ipswich Town's current striking options

While the initial talk of Ipswich looking to invest a high sum of cash on another forward is an ominous sign for the rest of the sides hoping to reach the Premier League, as Town remain the division's top scorers with a tally of 47 goals from 22 outings, it begs the question as to where this leaves the current pecking order.

Out of McKenna's current selection of natural centre-forwards, it is Broadhead - albeit most of his games have come out wide - who has been the most clinical, as his tally of eight goals from 20 outings so far this season leaves the Welsh international with a current conversion rate of 21%.

Ipswich Town forwards Stats 23/24 Goals Minutes per Goal Conversion rate (%) Shot accuracy (%) Conor Chaplin 8 222 17% 48% Nathan Broadhead 8 161 21% 42% George Hirst 6 265 17% 58% Freddie Ladapo 4 139 21% 63% All stats as per BBC Sport (Correct as of December 17th 2023)

Do Ipswich Town need another striker?

While the previous table highlights how strong Ipswich's current striking department are, as they're collectively responsible for 26 of those 47 strikes across the season, another striker to add a different dimension could prove pivotal in the promotion race.

As highlighted by the man in charge after yesterday's draw, “On another day, if we play that game 10 times over we win it a lot more than that.”

But in fairness, if a new man was to come in, it doesn't necessarily mean that the likes of Ladapo's involvement could significantly be reduced.

Despite featuring the least of the four strikers, the former Rotherham United man has still had a part to play in 18 of Town's fixtures at present.