Kieran McKenna sends message to promotion rivals Plymouth after Ipswich Town’s latest triumph

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has insisted that the pressure is on Plymouth Argyle in the race for promotion following his side’s latest triumph in League One.

The Blues secured their fourth consecutive victory at this level last night in their showdown with Accrington Stanley.

Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring for Ipswich in the 12th minute as he converted from Kayden Jackson’s delivery.

Following the break, Jackson doubled his side’s advantage by slotting home from close range.

Accrington were reduced to ten men in the closing stages of this fixture after goalkeeper Lukas Jensen fouled Harry Clarke.

Kyle Edwards produced a sublime effort from the resulting free-kick to extend Ipswich’s lead.

As a result of their 3-0 victory over Accrington, Ipswich moved to within five points of leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

However, they were unable to close the gap between them and Plymouth who sealed a 2-1 win over Derby County yesterday at Home Park.

After his side’s meeting with Accrington, McKenna opted to send a message directly to Argyle.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Ipswich boss said: “There are two teams above us who have had fantastic seasons in terms of accumulating points, but there are lots of teams below us who would love to be where we are.

“All we can do is keep trying as best we can to win games.

“There are still 33 points to play for.

“The pressure is going to be on Plymouth in front with the pack behind them chasing.

“They’ve come out the right side of an awful lot of fine margins and an awful lot of decisions.

“Credit to them for that.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and keep performing.”

McKenna may be trying to play some mind games with Plymouth here by insisting that the pressure is on them as Ipswich know that they also cannot afford to drop points on a regular basis between now and the end of the season.

Following an underwhelming start to 2023, the Blues have stepped up their performance levels and will unquestionably be confident in their ability to extend their winning run over the course of the coming weeks.

The outcome of this weekend’s results could have a major impact on the race for promotion.

If Ipswich defeat Bolton Wanderers, there is a strong possibility that they will close the gap on Plymouth as Steven Schumacher’s side are set to head to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

Barnsley have won eight of their last nine home league games and thus will fancy their chances of causing issues for an Argyle outfit who have failed to secure victory in four of their last five away games in this division.