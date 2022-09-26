Kieran McKenna sends confident Ipswich Town message despite first league defeat

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has called for ‘perspective’ after his side lost their first game of the season at Plymouth yesterday.

In an entertaining clash between two good sides, the Tractor Boys conceded two second half goals after Freddie Ladapo had given them the lead.

The defeat came after the side threw away a two-goal lead at Sheffield Wednesday last week and it means they are third in the table and speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna didn’t want to lose sight of the fact that the team have started very well.

“It’s a while since we’ve lost in the league. You can probably over-emphasise the feelings this week because of what happened last week. That’s why it’s important to keep some perspective. We have had a positive start, we are creating lost of chances, we are scoring goals and putting ourselves in positions to win games.

“But of course we don’t want to let too many slip by-the-by, even though it is still early on.”

The Suffolk outfit are back in action against fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth this weekend.

The verdict

This is a fair message from McKenna as Ipswich didn’t play badly by any means yesterday and it was a high quality game.

So, there’s no need for overreactions and it’s ultimately now down to the team to take the positives from the display as they look to get back on track.

The game against Pompey is a big one for the Tractor Boys as they’ve failed to beat Plymouth, Wednesday and Bolton this season, so they would want a win against a promotion hopeful but the overall situation is positive.

