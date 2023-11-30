Highlights Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna urges team to stay level-headed regardless of results.

Striking a balance between not being too high after wins and not being too low after losses will be crucial for Ipswich.

They are now just one point behind lead leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has urged his side to keep a level head regardless of results, speaking to TWTD.

It has been a very successful season for the Tractor Boys thus far, who currently sit in the top two after managing to take to the Championship like a duck to water.

Considering how well they have done throughout McKenna's spell in Suffolk, perhaps their current success shouldn't be seen as a real surprise, but they have been extremely well to thrive in the Championship after spending four seasons in League One.

The second tier looks particularly strong this term with three strong teams coming down from the Premier League and three poor teams being relegated from the second tier at the end of the last campaign.

The Tractor Boys haven't been fazed by this though - and took another step towards securing back-to-back promotions last night with a 3-1 win against Millwall.

Goals from Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead all but secured the three points before the interval, before Kevin Nisbet pulled one back for the Lions late on. Unfortunately for Joe Edwards' side, this goal wasn't the start of a comeback.

What did Kieran McKenna say Ipswich Town must do?

Ipswich are in an excellent position right now. Not only do they have owners who are willing to back McKenna and an excellent manager at the helm, but they also have a remarkable team who have exceeded expectations and are currently on course to guide the Tractor Boys to the Premier League.

There's still a long way to go, but they are currently seven points above Leeds United who are in third place and just one point behind league leaders Leicester City.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 18 21 43 2 Ipswich Town 18 15 42 3 Leeds United 18 13 35

It wouldn't be a surprise if Ipswich's players are already looking at the league table - but McKenna has urged his side to keep a level head regardless of results.

He said: "We keep looking to push on and keep our standards really high and not get too carried away on Saturday when the game doesn’t go our way - we concede an early set play and it becomes a really difficult game away from home against a really good team.

"And at the same time tonight because we scored the first chance, we maybe scored the first two chances that we had in the game and we go on to win the game comfortably, it doesn’t mean we did everything right in the same way we didn’t do everything wrong against West Brom.

Related Ipswich Town matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Ipswich Town’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

"It’s about keeping that balance.

"Of course, enjoy the wins, of course we’re disappointed when we don’t win, but it’s more about the honest reflection inside the group of the aspects of the performance that we’re looking for."

How important will it be for Ipswich Town to strike a balance?

The last thing the Tractor Boys need to be at this stage is complacent.

Complacency can often be the cause of negative results and they can't afford to take any games for granted.

Leicester's draw at Sheffield Wednesday last night shows the need for Ipswich to not underestimate any opponents.

If they do lose some games though, they can't be too down about it because the pressure of retaining a top-two spot is enough on its own.

Staying mentally strong could be key to their success - because they have great potential under McKenna despite still being new to this division.