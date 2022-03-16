Kieran McKenna reveals the impact Sone Aluko is having at Ipswich Town

With Ipswich flying under Kieran McKenna, there is every chance that the side could sneak into the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

For that reason alone, plenty of the current side are deserving of some praise but one man who the former Man United coach has singled out is Sone Aluko, with the boss telling the East Anglian Daily Times that the player is ‘great’ and a ‘good example’ for others in the squad to follow.

The 33-year-old has managed 25 league games for the Tractor Boys so far this campaign, with three goals along the way. Even in spite of his age, he is continuing to impress in the third tier on a regular basis and shows no signs of slowing down.

Having also spent eight seasons in the Championship and five in the Premier League, he has plenty of experience to turn to in terms of helping both himself and some of the other players at Portman Road. It is for this reason that McKenna has been quick to praise Aluko, with the new boss stating that the winger is ‘there for advice’ when anyone at the club needs it.

He’s seemingly become an important part of the squad – both on and off the field – at Ipswich and if the side want to continue to push for a play-off place, it may be players like Aluko that can help with the run of games, the pressure and with any tips and advice anyone may need.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about the influence of Aluko, McKenna said: “I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person really, around the place he’s great with the younger players, he mentors, he speaks, he gives advice but he never sticks it in your face, he doesn’t go around telling everyone that he’s played in the Premier League.

“But he’s there for advice whenever people need it. He has a quiet word in his own way whenever it’s needed. He holds really high standards himself in terms of how he goes about his business so he sets a good example for others to follow.

“On top of that he’s obviously still very able to contribute on the pitch. He contributes in training and he’s contributed well whenever he’s had his minutes.”

The Verdict

Sone Aluko is seemingly still held in very high regard in the EFL and at Ipswich as both a mentor to others and as a player on the pitch too.

With McKenna’s relative lack of inexperience in management, it has no doubt been good to have someone like the winger in the side who has played throughout the EFL and even as high up as the Premier League and can impart some wisdom and advice on players in the team.

Aluko has continued to have a main role in the first-team, even considering his age and he hasn’t looked out of place by any means. He still has plenty to offer and based on what McKenna has said about him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move into coaching eventually too.

It’s exactly the kind of player you want in the side, so the Tractor Boys will be delighted with Aluko’s efforts.