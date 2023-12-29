Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna's priority is keeping the first-team squad together during the January transfer window.

Ipswich's stability and lack of wholesale changes have been a factor in their success, so extensive player movement is surely unlikely in January.

Plenty of Ipswich players could attract interest next month.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that keeping his first-team squad together will be a key priority for him during the January transfer window, speaking to TWTD.

The Tractor Boys are currently in second place and in a very good position to push on despite only picking up one point from six against Leeds United and Leicester City in their past two games.

Thankfully for McKenna's side, Leeds lost on Boxing Day and that has meant their past couple of results haven't had too much of a detrimental impact on their promotion charge.

However, Southampton aren't too far away from them now and a busy transfer window with too much movement could prove to be costly for Ipswich, having previously been in such a strong position along with Leicester.

Kieran McKenna's "set in stone" claim on Ipswich Town January departures

Vaclav Hladky is someone who could attract interest after stepping up well this term, as well as Leif Davis who didn't enjoy the best afternoon at Leeds but has been excellent this season overall.

Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo and Wes Burns have been crucial but it remains to be seen whether they attract interest - and Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead have also thrived at this level during the 2023/24 campaign thus far.

Losing some of these players would be gutting for McKenna, but he and the club are keen to retain them.

Related Sunderland set to rival Ipswich Town for 7-goal Championship striker Wanted by the Black Cats in the summer, Jay Stansfield is now back on the club's radar despite being on loan at Championship rivals Birmingham City

He said: "I think that's pretty clear (that Ipswich will be trying to keep hold of their first team).

"One priority going into every window is keeping your group together if you're doing well. That's set in stone for us, to be honest.

"Anything that we bring in, of course, we've lost an important player, but other than that, anything that we bring in will hopefully add to what's already here."

Kieran McKenna is right to take his stance on Ipswich Town exits

Lots of player movement next month is unlikely to benefit the Tractor Boys.

Stability has arguably been a big factor in their success, with the club not making wholesale changes despite their promotion at the end of last term.

McKenna has also been in charge for a considerable amount of time now, which has provided them with even more stability.

Offloading some key players could allow them to make some impressive signings.

But these signings will need time to settle in and at the moment, it doesn't seem worth it to sell key men to bring others in.

With this in mind, it would be a surprise if there was too much movement at Portman Road next month.