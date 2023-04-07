Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has revealed that Nathan Broadhead will be available for selection this afternoon for the club's clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The forward suffered an injury scare during last weekend's meeting with Derby County at Pride Park.

Broadhead picked up a knock in this fixture and required treatment on this issue before being withdrawn in the 70th minute.

Marcus Harness replaced Broadhead as Ipswich went on to secure all three points on their travels.

As a result of this particular triumph, Ipswich are now in control of their own destiny in terms of the race for automatic promotion.

By securing victories in all of their remaining league fixtures, the Blues are guaranteed to finish in the top-two alongside Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle or Barnsley.

While extending their current winning run until the end of the term will prove to be a difficult task, Ipswich are clearly brimming with confidence and thus will fancy their chances of causing issues for all of their upcoming opponents.

What has Kieran McKenna said about Nathan Broadhead's availability for today's clash?

Ahead of the club's meeting with Wycombe, McKenna has shared an update on Broadhead.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about Broadhead, McKenna said: "He missed a day at the start of the week, but he's recovered fine.

"It was just some bruising around his ankle.

"He'll be fine."

How big of a boost is this for Ipswich in terms of their promotion bid?

This is unquestionably a boost for the Blues as Broadhead has produced a number of impressive performances in League One since sealing a move to Portman Road earlier this year from Everton.

In the 12 league appearances that the 25-year-old has made for Ipswich, he has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

Broadhead has also provided two assists for his team-mates at this level.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in League One, Broadhead could go on to help Ipswich secure a return to the Championship if he maintains his consistency as well as his fitness.

By producing an eye-catching display against Wycombe this afternoon, the Wales international is likely to retain his place in the starting eleven for the remainder of the term.

A win for Ipswich will allow them to move into the top-two if Wednesday or Plymouth fail to claim all three points in their respective clashes with Oxford United and Morecambe.