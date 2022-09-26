Kieran McKenna reveals Ipswich Town dressing room reaction after Plymouth defeat

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed there was “big frustration” in the Tractor Boys dressing room after their 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

Freddie Ladapo’s goal meant Ipswich took a 1-0 lead into the break but Argyle turned the tables in the second half with Bali Mumba equalising and then Morgan Whittaker grabbing the winner at Home Park.

The win means Steven Schumacher’s side leapfrog the visitors into top spot in the League One table while Ipswich now have to bounce back from their first league defeat in 2022/23.

They’ve also thrown away leads against promotion rivals in back-to-back League One games after Sheffield Wednesday battled back for a 2-2 draw last weekend.

Speaking to TWTD after the game, McKenna reflected on the defeat to Plymouth and revealed how the dressing room had reacted.

He said: “It is, of course, (difficult to take) and the game last week doubles those emotions because quite similarly we put ourselves in a great position to win the game with a lead and creating more chances to put the game to bed.

“I thought in the second half we had it under control and had a big threat but if you don’t go and get the goal, there’s always a chance that one can go in the other end.

“And as soon as it does, the momentum changes and we haven’t managed that momentum swing well enough.

“There’s big frustration in the dressing room, and rightly so and we need that we need to improve, but we also need to stay balanced and keep things in perspective and make sure we keep taking the positives but definitely look at the areas that we need to get better at.”

Ipswich don’t have time to lick their wounds as they host another promotion hopeful, Portsmouth, at Portman Road on Saturday and then welcome Cambridge United three days later.

If you love Ipswich Town, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Tractor Boys moments

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE IPSWICH FOUNDED? 1878 1888

The Verdict

You can understand the frustration in the Ipswich dressing room after letting another lead slip yesterday.

McKenna is right that Ipswich created enough chances to win the game but they weren’t clinical enough and ultimately paid the price.

The Tractor Boys boss now has to draw on the frustration in the dressing room and try to get a strong response ahead of Saturday’s game against Portsmouth.

Pompey’s visit offers them the perfect chance to do what they’ve failed to do in recent weeks – beat a promotion rival.