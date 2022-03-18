Kieran McKenna reveals his punchy approach ahead of Ipswich Town’s trip to Oxford

Ipswich Town travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday in hoping to bolster their top six push with a win over Oxford United.

It will be an intriguing tactical battle with the best defensive team in League One of late travelling to the division’s highest scoring team.

The Tractor Boys have conceded just one goal in their last nine games, with Christian Walton demonstrating why he was so highly rated at Brighton and Hove Albion between the sticks.

Kieran McKenna explained how Ipswich will tackle the Oxford test when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “Our approach will be the same as it always is, we’ve tried to win every game, we’ve won plenty, sometimes you fall a little bit short but our intent will be that we’ll go there and try and win, we’ll do everything we can to get that win.

“If the game’s not going our way, we’ll look to be positive and make the changes that we feel that give us the advantage to go and win the game and, as you say, we’ll continue to make sure we try and leave everything on the pitch and have no regrets.

“If we do that then I don’t think I can ask any more of the players.”

The fixtures may run out before Ipswich are able to break into the top six, but McKenna is laying very solid foundations to build a more credible promotion push next season.

It will be very interesting to see how they handle Oxford’s free-flowing attacking unit.

The Verdict

There does seem to be a lot more buy-in from the players under McKenna than there was under Paul Cook, and that may come from a greater use of the deep squad they have.

Cook exiled a number of players and it seemed to affect morale even when the Tractor Boys were starting to turn a corner, McKenna has given some of those previously exiled players a chance and has created more harmony within the group as a result.

Oxford have not been very impressive defensively, a symptom of how adventurous they are in possession and that should give Ipswich the upper hand in the contest, if they are able to earn a foothold in the game.



