Kieran McKenna reveals bold Ipswich Town desire

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said he wants to get the whole county behind the Tractor Boys next season.

Speaking after it was announced that Ipswich were freezing their season ticket prices for next campaign, McKenna laid out his bold ambitions for the club’s support.

“We want to grow and develop the club in all areas and improve the experience for the supporter’s off the pitch and on the pitch.” McKenna said via Ipswich Town’s Twitter page.

“But its also important we stay connected with that fanbase – we try where possible to make things affordable as much as we can, and we treat our supporters well, and we also reward the fantastic support that they’ve been giving us.”

“We are so grateful for the support we’ve had so far and we really hope that can continue into next year and we can really get the whole county behind the team, and (then) we can feel that support at home and really turn it into a fortress.”

Ipswich Town have lost just twice at Portman Road so far this campaign, demonstrating just how tough it is for opposition teams to get a result there.

McKenna went on to praise the home support as ‘special’, outlining how their big turnout each weeks helps both on the pitch, and off it.

“It’s very special, especially at the level of football that we’re playing at.” McKenna continued.

“For us and for the opposition to feel that vocal and numerous support behind us I think it certainly has given the team a real edge in the home record this year,”

“Even in the difficult periods this season the fans have turned out in great numbers and got behind the players.”

“It’s important to us in every aspect, it makes it easier to attract players to the club, it enables us to keep our best players and it gives us the best chance to go out on a Saturday and get a result.

The Verdict

Having lost just twice at home this season, it’s clear to see just how much the Portman Road faithful get behind their team.

McKenna has only been there a few months, but from the way he speaks so glowingly about the fans, it must be a really special place.

It’s great to see the club freezing season ticket prices giving fans a much needed financial break in the current climate.

No doubt McKenna and Ipswich Town will be fighting in the top-half of the table once again next season, hoping that their home support can help them over the line as they look to secure a Championship return.