Kieran McKenna responds to concerns about his Ipswich Town future

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has eased fears about him leaving Portman Road to join another club should there be interest at some point soon.

The 35-year-old left a coaching role at Manchester United to take charge at Ipswich in December following the sacking of Paul Cook.

In what is his first management job at senior level, McKenna has made an impressive start to life in Suffolk – winning 10 and losing just two of his 17 games at the helm so far – and has quickly won the Tractor Boys supporters round.

With any talented young coach, there is always the concern of clubs higher up the English footballing food chain attempting to prize him away and, at the Ipswich Fan Forum this week, that concern was put to the Northern Irishman.

He was quick to ease fears about his future and outline his commitment to the League One club long term.

“Look, I wouldn’t be at the club if I didn’t think it could match my ambition,” said McKenna (via EADT). “I’ve moved here from the biggest football club in the world, a football club that I grew up supporting.

“I wouldn’t have made the step to any football club. I wanted to come somewhere where there was a project and where I could develop something over a good period of time.

“This is the type of project I was waiting for. We all know it’s going to be a long journey and I’m here for that journey.

“I’ve worked at the highest levels, I feel confident there and it’s somewhere I want to get to again. I want to do that with Ipswich Town. It’s certainly where all my concentration will be.”

Despite the strong start under McKenna, Ipswich are five points back from the top six as things stand and with just six games left to play, will have to finish the 2021/22 campaign in imperious style to secure a play-off place.

The Verdict

Ipswich fans will love this response from McKenna, who has gone from strength to strength since taking charge at Portman Road.

He’s made it clear that he’s committed to the club long-term and wants to take them back to the highest level of English football.

The real test, of course, will be if a club higher up the food chain does come calling in the summer or at some point soon.

It’s one thing saying he’s committed to Ipswich but it would be another turning down a top Championship job to remain at Portman Road.