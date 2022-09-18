Kieran McKenna reacts to key moment from Ipswich Town’s draw at Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna felt Sheffield Wednesday’s late equaliser against his side on Saturday could have been disallowed for offside.

In what was always going to be a tough game for the Tractor Boys, they were two up at Hillsborough before George Byers pulled one back for the hosts and then Michael Smith made it 2-2 in the 89th minute.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, McKenna was not too happy with the decision that ultimately cost his side two points.

“I thought it looked offside at the time to be honest. I haven’t seen really good footage back, but I have seen an image where he does look offside. But my feeling at the time was that the striker looked ahead of the defenders and ahead of the ball.”

Despite the disappointment at losing the lead, the Suffolk side remain unbeaten after nine games and they have kept their place at the top of the table.

They are scheduled to be back in action next week when they take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

The verdict

This was a very close decision to the naked eye, so it was always going to be one that upset either side depending on which way the decision was given.

So, you can understand McKenna’s complaints here but he will also accept that his side should be defending better in that situation, particularly at that stage of the game.

Overall though, it was a good point for Ipswich, it continues their unbeaten run and means they remain at the top after coming through a tough fixture.

