As far as January transfer window's go, Ipswich Town couldn't have had a much better one as they looked to bolster their squad for a promotion push.

The Tractor Boys exceeded all expectations in the second half of the season, and they ended the window in second position in the Championship - 10 points behind league leaders Leicester City.

The additions of Ali Al-Hamadi, Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Travis and the return of Kieffer Moore has given plenty of new options to head coach Kieran McKenna, but it left the general squad rather large in numbers in certain areas - and an experienced player has now left as a result.

As confirmed on Friday afternoon, midfielder Lee Evans has departed Portman Road by mutual consent after two-and-a-half years in Suffolk.

Evans arrived at Town from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2021 as part of Paul Cook's huge rebuild of the squad, and whilst the Scouse manager couldn't get the best out of a new-look squad, Evans was a regular starter when he was fit for the first two years of his Town career.

Lee Evans' Ipswich Town Stats - All Competitions, As Per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 29 3 3 2022-23 27 3 2 2023-24 5 0 1

Knee problems though restricted the midfielder to just 50 League One outings though in those two seasons, but he started the current campaign on the bench for Ipswich thanks to the unbreakable partnership of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo - couple with the addition of Peterborough United's Jack Taylor too.

Since October though, Evans has been on the sidelines with a knee injury, having undergone surgery in the early stages of that month, and now he has been allowed to depart in order to seek minutes elsewhere.

And it appears that the deal to terminate Evans' contract was done before the transfer deadline, allowing him to move on to another side in the next month or so whilst he continues his road to recovery and perhaps get back onto the pitch before the end of the 2023-24 season.

Speaking out on the decision to part company with Evans, Kieran McKenna told Ipswich's official website: “Lee has made some big contributions during my time at the Club and is someone so highly respected by the staff and his teammates.

“He’s a terrific player and a terrific professional and, after being very unfortunate and suffering from a lot of injuries, we hope those issues are resolved following surgery and he can get back playing games again.

“Lee has come to an agreement where he will do what is hopefully his last month of rehab work here until he’s back in full training and then have the opportunity to go and sign somewhere as a free agent.

“Hopefully he will get quite a few games before the end of the season, with whoever takes him getting a very good football player, hopefully now free of injury, and a fantastic character who is so well-respected here.”

League One club could land a coup in the form of Evans

The loan signing of Lewis Travis from Blackburn in January saw more competition arrive in the engine room for the rest of the season, and with a contract that was set to expire anyway at the end of the season, Evans has been allowed to depart early in order to find a new club.

Therefore, it is the right thing to do for Evans' sake in order for the 29-year-old to get fit and firing once more, with League One clubs surely now targeting a move for the Welshman.

The promotion-chasing third tier sides, if they need an extra midfielder on their books, could do worse than a fit and firing Evans, who has plenty of experience playing in the division above.

There will be of course concerns over Evans' knee troubles, but he will be looking to put those behind him and doing what he does best - controlling midfielders and trying to score long range strikes.