Kieran McKenna reacts as Ipswich Town drop points in League One promotion race

Kieran McKenna felt his Ipswich Town side were unfortunate to draw against Fleetwood at Portman Road on Friday night, as the visitors equalised deep into stoppage time.

The Tractor Boys are flying high in League One but they missed the chance to go top of the table after a 95th minute effort from Cian Hayes saw Scott Brown’s side take a point.

And, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna couldn’t hide his frustration as he also felt it was harsh on his players.

“It’s a long-range deflected goal. It’s a lucky goal. There’s no two ways about it. I thought it was unfortunate and undeserved in terms of the effort the players put in.

“It wasn’t coming in terms of the flow of the game. But in terms of the flow of the season it probably was because we’ve had quite a few things go against us very late in games. Look, to be honest, if the game had finished on 93 minutes then I would have said I enjoyed it.”

Ipswich will drop out of the automatic promotion places if Sheffield Wednesday win at Derby County on Saturday.

The verdict

It’s always hard for a manager to speak after a game like that so you have to sympathise with McKenna and his frustration and anger is understandable.

Whilst the equaliser was extremely fortunate, there’s also no denying that Ipswich should have done more to put the game to bed before that and they didn’t really kick-on as you’d expect after the early goal.

So, there are areas for the side to improve and they will already be looking forward to the game against Peterborough next week.

