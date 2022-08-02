Kieran McKenna provides update on two Ipswich Town players amid future uncertainty

Kieran McKenna has been working to build a strong Ipswich Town squad this summer as he aims to take his side up towards the play-offs this season.

The Tractorboys have made some strong additions so far which has added nicely to the talent they already have in the side.

However, with new faces in the door, it has also left question marks over the future of some players, particularly the younger ones.

The futures of Corrie Ndaba and Cameron Humphreys are still being decided.

Ndaba spent last season on loan with Salford City being awarded the irplayer of the year award although is yet to make his debut at Portman Road.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Humphreys made a start and two further substitute appearances for Ipswich last season.

Both players have signed new contracts this summer although with the strength in the squad, look to be further down the pecking order as it stands.

When asked about the possibility of loan moves for the duo, McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: “We take each case individually. That’s always our approach. We don’t generalise. I couldn’t compare Corrie’s situation with Cam’s because Corrie is a good few years older, they play in different positions and are different profiles.

“The players that we really believe in, and who we want to be here and be a part of it, we believe in looking at what’s right for them to make sure we are developing them so that they can be assets to the first team going forward.”

Looking at Ndaba’s situation, the boss said: “Corrie has been around the first team picture for a while, has had a good pre-season, is a player whose profile we like and I think he’s ready to play for us now.

“On the other hand, we have stiff competition in that position with George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess in the squad. And he is a young player who hasn’t played lots and lots of games yet as a centre-half in senior football. He obviously played left-back a lot for Salford last year, so he hasn’t had a long run of games yet as centre-half.

“We’re taking all things into considering and are speaking with Corrie as we go along. The main thing is that we feel he has the potential to be a very important part of the future. We have a good relationship and we’re communicating about what’s going to be the best pathway for him this season.”

Furthermore, looking at Humphrey’s future, McKenna said: “Cam Humphrey is obviously a lot younger. He’s only just come out of his scholarship and is in his first year as a professional footballer. He’s made a terrific impact on the players and staff with his attitude and his hunger to work hard and develop himself.

“He’s improving all the time. He’s very young, so he need patience, support and guidance at the right times and the right fixture programme at the right times as well.

“We’ll speak with those young players individually and decide what the right path is for them.”

The Verdict:

McKenna has some great young players on his hands currently but he also has experienced heads in his squad that are likely to be favoured throughout the season.

Therefore, it could make sense for the youngsters to go out on loan to allow them the opportunity to play regular first team football and develop their game.

That being said, the Ipswich boss seems keen to have conversations with each player to see what they want to do too meaning any decision made regarding a future should be one that suits all parties, and therefore allows everyone to get the best out of.

That said, if either player stays put at Portman Road this season they will be required to be at the top of their game to force their way into the side.