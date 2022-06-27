Kieran McKenna provides update on Ipswich Town’s transfer decision on 23-year-old

Ipswich Town are still considering triggering their option to buy Tyreeq Bakinson, carried over from the loan deal that took the 23-year-old to Portman Road on loan in the second half of last season.

Bakinson does not appear to be part of Nigel Pearson’s first team plans at Bristol City for the upcoming campaign, putting more importance on the Suffolk club’s decision, with the midfielder having to consider his options otherwise.

Kieran McKenna explained where the Tractor Boys stand on possibly bringing in Bakinson on a permanent transfer when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “I think there’s still time on that option that we have, so we’ve not had discussions yet with Tyreeq or with Bristol City as I’m aware of.

“That’s a position between ourselves and Tyreeq and his representatives.

“That’s, as far as I know, not a formal position from our club yet.

“We’ll have those discussions up until the deadline that I believe is in place.”

The obstacle in this potential move, will likely be the fee that was agreed for the purchase of Bakinson in January, available to trigger upon the conclusion of last season.

It is slightly surprising to learn that it is still in effect, despite pre-season already beginning with the player’s parent club.

The Verdict

The depth chart is looking a little light in central midfield in Suffolk at the moment, therefore Bakinson would be a smart addition in providing competition for places.

The dynamic 23-year-old has his best years ahead of him and has, at times, looked like a very competent Championship footballer.

With just one year remaining on his contract, there is a chance that Ipswich could re-negotiate the fee that was agreed in the loan deal, due to his contract situation it is unlikely to be astronomical.

With pre-season friendlies around the corner, it is important for Ipswich’s squad to take shape soon if they are to justify the favourites tag in League One.