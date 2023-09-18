Kieran McKenna has offered an update on Leif Davis following his injury issue at the weekend.

The defender had to be taken off in the closing stages of the first half following a knock.

This came just moments after his pass set up Conor Chaplin for the only goal of the game as the Tractor Boys earned a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

This was a very positive result for Ipswich, who continued their winning ways to stay in the top three of the Championship table.

McKenna’s side were overtaken by Leicester City on goal difference due to the Foxes’ 4-1 win over Tuesday night’s upcoming opponents Southampton.

However, a third place position at this stage of the campaign is still a massive positive for the Suffolk outfit.

What is the latest Leif Davis injury news?

McKenna has confirmed that the 23-year-old will need to be assessed before the extent of his injury issue is fully known.

He has admitted that a couple of players will need scans before a squad to travel to St. Mary’s can be decided, but he is adamant a strong lineup will be used to take on the Saints.

"It's only Monday morning so we're waiting for him to be assessed," said McKenna, via Ipswich’s official website.

"We have a couple of other players having scans, so it is very much a case of seeing who is fit to make the journey to Southampton.

"No doubt we will have a strong squad and strong team, and we'll prepare as well as we can for tomorrow night's game."

Davis has been a key part of the Ipswich side over the last 18 months since signing from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

The defender featured 43 times as the team finished second in the League One table last year, gaining automatic promotion to the Championship.

He contributed three goals and 14 assists in the league in the previous campaign and has already got two assists to his name in the second tier as well.

Ipswich will be hopeful that this fitness issue is only a minor concern, and that he will be available for selection again soon.

Davis’ absence would be a big blow, especially for this midweek clash away to promotion rivals Southampton.

Russell Martin’s side have fallen to ninth following 5-0 and 4-1 losses in their last two games, so will be out to turn things around on Tuesday night against the Tractor Boys.

How big of a loss would it be for Ipswich Town to not have Leif Davis?

If Davis is set to be absent for any upcoming games, then that will be a real blow to Ipswich.

The full back has been a crucial part of McKenna’s side over the last 12 months or so, with his contributions in attack key to making this side tick.

Brandon Williams is available in his place, which isn’t the worst option to have given he is a Premier League experienced player.

The Manchester United loanee performed well in his place on Saturday in the second half, but McKenna will still be hoping that Davis isn’t out for too long, if at all.