Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that Nathan Broadhead will be assessed ahead of the weekend, whilst he played down Leif Davis’ injury worry.

Ipswich drop points in promotion race

The Tractor Boys’ excellent run of form ended on Easter Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Cheltenham Town away from home. Incredibly, McKenna’s side hadn’t conceded a goal in nine games going into the clash, but Alfie May’s late equaliser saw Ipswich drop two points.

With Sheffield Wednesday winning, the Suffolk side are now third in the table, although it wasn’t all bad news for Ipswich as Plymouth fell to defeat against Lincoln City.

So, it promises to be an exciting but nervy end to the campaign for McKenna’s side, who are back in action against Charlton this weekend.

And, it remains to be seen whether the influential Davis and Broadhead are involved, as the boss gave an update on the pair when speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It was his ankle (Broadhead). He wasn't ready for this game and we'll have to see how he is over the next few days. I've not had a full report today. He's obviously had a really good impact, but we've got a good squad and lots of players ready to contribute.

“He (Davis) was struggling with a few issues in the second half - a mixture of fatigue and a few little niggles. We had to get him off.”

McKenna will still be confident

Despite the frustrating draw against Cheltenham, particularly given the manner of the equaliser, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Ipswich have been on a fantastic run, and they remain in a very good position to go up in the top two.

Of course, they have a great squad that has contributed to that run, but there’s no denying that Davis and Broadhead are very important players. At left-back, Davis has provided a lot of quality going forward, but thankfully his issue doesn’t seem to be a serious one.

There’s more concern with Broadhead, and he was badly missed against the Robins, because he is a quality option at this level. So, there is a hope that he can be fit against Charlton, as they will provide a stern test this weekend. Nevertheless, McKenna will be confident that his side have enough in the ranks to get back on track, as they look to come out on top in this intriguing promotion battle.