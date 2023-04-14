Ipswich Town will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw on Monday when they face Charlton Athletic tomorrow afternoon.

The Tractor Boys come into this game having drawn the last time out away at Cheltenham Town; it was a game that Ipswich had under control and looked destined to take all three points, especially after Conor Chaplin’s 22nd goal of the season.

However, Cheltenham’s Alfie May was on hand to slot home a tap-in that rescued a point for the home side with five minutes remaining.

Ipswich now welcome a Charlton side that has won three of their last five games in the league and, under Dean Holden, have rejuvenated their season.

Can Ipswich Town still secure the League One title?

The draw with Cheltenham brought an end to Ipswich’s run of eight wins in a row without conceding a goal.

While it also put a dent in Ipswich's chances of returning to the top of the League One table, the two points dropped meant Ipswich finished last weekend in third place, one point behind second-place Plymouth Argyle and two behind Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Ipswich and Plymouth have a game in hand on Sheffield Wednesday, meaning the Tractor Boys still have a very strong chance of automatic promotion this season, and the title isn’t out of the question.

Ipswich have some tricky ties coming in towards the back end of the season, and Kieran McKenna will know his side can’t afford any costly slip-ups.

Early Ipswich Town team news

Ahead of the game against Charlton, McKenna has been providing an update on Town duo Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis.

Broadhead missed the draw with Cheltenham with a bruised ankle, while defender Davis had to be taken off in the dying moments of that game with a combination of tiredness and a niggle.

Speaking ahead of the game McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: “They're okay. Nathan's trained today for the first time with the group, so we have to make a decision on him with the games coming up thick and fast.

"Leif has had a few little issues, as some other lads have as well, but that's normal at this stage of the season. I think we look fit, and we have a really good availability record.

"We have to keep pushing and trust that the work we've done right the way through the season will carry us strong all the way to the last game."

Ipswich team news predictions

McKenna is likely going to call upon George Hirst to lead the Ipswich attack once again this weekend, with in-form attacker Chaplin playing in the number 10 role.

However, the Ipswich boss also has the option of calling upon Freddie Ladapo for this game - the 30-year-old has 13 goals in 40 league games.

If Davis isn’t fit enough for this Saturday’s game, McKenna could turn to Greg Leigh to fill the void or Janoi Donacien, who came on for Davis against Cheltenham last week.