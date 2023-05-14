Kieran McKenna has outlined his immediate ambition for Ipswich Town following Championship promotion.

The 37-year-old oversaw an exciting promotion campaign with the Tractor Boys that earned the team a place back in the second tier.

The Ipswich boss wants his side to continue its upwards trajectory and does not want to see the standards of the players slip now that promotion has been achieved.

How will Ipswich fare in the Championship next season?

It is expected that money will be available in the transfer window for improvements to be made to the first team squad in order to compete at this higher level.

But there is an optimism that McKenna’s ideals can translate smoothly into the second tier of English football.

However, the manager wants to remain humble despite holding lofty ambitions for next season.

The former Manchester United coach doesn’t want to make a clear objective for the next campaign as he has claimed he doesn’t want to put a ceiling on what’s possible in the near future.

“No one wants to put a ceiling on what this club can achieve,” said McKenna, via the Guardian.

“But we need to stay really humble.

“It’s a big thing for me.

“To get out of League One we needed to be more humble in terms of how we thought, how we embraced the challenge, and next season has to be the same.

“It’s going to be a big step-up for everyone.

“We have big aspirations, no upper limit, but we will continue to work hard and build this club in the right way.”

Ipswich earned an impressive 101 points to put an end to their four season stint in the third tier.

McKenna will be hoping survival in the Championship will not be under threat as he takes the next big step in his managerial career.

Can Ipswich survive in the Championship?

McKenna’s bold comments indicate that survival will not be the immediate aim for the club next season.

Instead, all eyes may be on trying to compete in the top half of the Championship.

Sunderland have shown what’s possible having earned a play-off place upon their return to the second division.

That should give some inspiration to the likes of Ipswich as to what can be achieved with the right ambition and additions in the transfer market.

It is an exciting time ahead for Ipswich, who will prove to be a great addition to the league next year.