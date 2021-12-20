Kieran McKenna opens up on what fans can expect from his Ipswich Town team

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has vowed to produce a team that will play front foot football as he prepares for his first game against Gillingham on Boxing Day.

The 35-year-old, who had been a coach at Manchester United, has made his first move into management as he was announced as Paul Cook’s successor last week.

And, after watching from the stands as the Tractor Boys drew with Sunderland on Saturday, McKenna has finally got to work with the players ahead of the busy festive period.

However, he also spent today talking to the press, with the Northern Irishman telling the East Anglian Daily Times what sort of style of play the support can expect.

“I want us to be positive, to dominate games and play in the opposition’s half. I want us to attack in a clearly-structured but both balanced and aggressive way to create chances and score goals.

“Without the ball I want to be aggressive and win the ball as high up the pitch as we possibly can.”

The verdict

McKenna didn’t want to go into too much detail on how the side will play considering they have big games coming up, but the fans will have liked what they heard here.

With the squad at Portman Road, they should be capable of playing attacking football that gets results, and the side have to look up the table.

Of course, the talk means nothing, so it will be intriguing to see how McKenna’s side do play over the coming months and whether he can deliver on what he has said here.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.