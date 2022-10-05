Kieran McKenna offers verdict on important individual Ipswich Town performance in 3-0 Cambridge United win

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said he is delighted for Tractor Boys forward Kyle Edwards after he scored a brace against Cambridge United last night.

The two goals from substitute Edwards, and a strike from Tyreece John-Jules gave Ipswich a commanding victory over their fellow League One opponents last night, with the club sitting second in the division with 27 points following the clash.

Having appeared just five times in the league prior to last night, all as a substitute, Edwards has had to be patient for his opportunity this season.

However, it sounds as though the hard work he is putting in behind the scenes is beginning to pay off.

“I’m delighted for him,” said McKenna, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“There’s nothing better in the job than seeing players working really hard behind the scenes, trying to develop themselves mentally, tactically, physically and technically, having to be patient and then eventually getting the rewards.

“The players are delighted for him because they see how hard he’s been working and his increasing improvements in training. He’s a very popular character in the club and in the stands.

“He gives us something different to the rest of the group and we know he can be an important player.

“I’m happy for him, but he’ll be the first to say I’m sure that’s it’s about pushing on now. Hopefully he can do that and start to fulfil some of his talent.”

Ipswich Town next face Morecambe in League One action this weekend.

No doubt Edwards will be keen for another opportunity in the side after such a strong showing.

The Verdict

What a night it was for Kyle Edwards at Portman Road.

Two goals off the bench is always going to catch the eye, although it appears he has been doing that behind the scenes, too.

One of his goals in particular was brilliant, with a video going around on social media showing it from a fantastic angle.

The 24-year-old must keep pushing for that starting place in the side, though and not rest on his laurels.

There is plenty more to come from him this season – it is now all about harnessing that potential and forcing his way into a position where regular minutes cannot be denied.