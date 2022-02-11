Kieran McKenna offers update on Ipswich Town player

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has told the East Anglian Daily Times that Lee Evans isn’t 100% fit just yet.

The midfielder returned to the team in midweek against Doncaster Rovers away in what was his first involvement since suffering a groin injury which kept him on the sidelines for the best part of three matches.

However Evans is arguably still not fully fit to consistently play games at this highly competitive stage of the campaign and could well be managed more closely as the Tractor Boys prepare to face MK Dons this weekend.

Now McKenna has provided an update on the former Wigan Athletic man, as he stated the following recently:

“He’s still managing his niggle a little bit, so he’s probably still not quite 100%. We have to see if he’s going to be available to play every minute or not.”

Evans has been in fine form for the Tractor Boys since arriving in the summer and is certainly helping the side to drive towards the play-off places.

Ipswich are certainly a better team with him than without him.

The Verdict

It is a big boost for Town to have Evans back in the fold and with Sam Morsy also being set to return from suspension, the squad looks in a good place under McKenna.

Of course it is important to make use of the depth that they have at their disposal as they seek to manage what is a hectic schedule, so that is something the manager will be wary of.

In the grand scheme of things though, McKenna will just be glad to have two of his key midfielders back available.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he continues to manage the task of giving every player the game time that they desire at Portman Road.