Highlights Ipswich Town's season has exceeded expectations, as they have established themselves in the Sky Bet Championship and are currently second in the table.

Vaclav Hladky has been a surprising standout performer for Ipswich, stepping up in the absence of their usual number one goalkeeper.

Hladky's impressive defensive record and goal-preventing stats make it difficult to argue against him remaining as Ipswich's first-choice keeper, giving manager Kieran McKenna a strong goalkeeper pairing for the season.

It seems fair to say Ipswich Town's season could not have gone much better than it has so far.

Back in the Sky Bet Championship after several years away in Sky Bet League One, Tractor Boys fans would have been hoping just for a season that would have seen them re-establish themselves in the second tier and away from the relegation zone.

Instead, though, they have been in scintillating form and bar the incredible start that Leicester City have made, they have been the pick of the bunch in the second division.

Indeed, one of the real surprise gems of the year so far has been Vaclav Hladky, who has stepped up and really shone in the absence of usual number one Christian Walton.

Where are Ipswich Town in the Sky Bet Championship table?

A welcome headache for Kieran McKenna

Undoubtedly, Hladky's form between the sticks this year has caused a welcome headache for manager Kieran McKenna.

Fans may have been a little wary after the news that Walton was injured had broken, but they needn't have worried.

This is not to say that Hladky is a bad goalkeeper or back-up option, of course, but Walton has been seen as the number one option and for good reason - he is a fine stopper.

Hladky, though, has been presented with an opportunity this year and has duly taken it, with it now surely very hard to make a case for dropping him in favour of Walton.

Hladky's Ipswich stats this year

You only have to look at Hladky, and Ipswich's, defensive stats this season to see just why it is going to be so hard for Walton to actually get back in.

The saying is if it ain't broke don't fix it, and Ipswich's defence is in very little need of repair at the moment, as we move towards the hectic winter schedule in the English Football League.

Only two sides in the Championship have conceded fewer goals so far this year - the magnificent Leicester City and a West Brom side that many will also fancy to challenge for the play-offs at least when push comes to shove at the end of this season.

The 32-year-old Hladky has also got some decent numbers to show for himself, as per Whoscored, with him registering six clean sheets already this season - that is almost half the matches he has played in.

And, how about this for a stat - he dwarves the rest of the league for goals prevented this year - courtesy of Alex Jones on Twitter:

Arguably, then, McKenna has the best goalkeeper pairing at his disposal in the division as things stand and, with Hladky literally in undroppable form at the moment, the two spurring one another on could well be a crucial factor in what could be an unforgettable season for Town.