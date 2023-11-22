Highlights Ipswich Town has been a standout performer in the Championship this season, winning 12 out of their 16 league games and sitting in second place in the table.

The international break has allowed Ipswich to rest key players and recover from injuries ahead of their upcoming match against West Brom.

Midfielder Jack Taylor has made a strong impression in recent weeks, scoring goals and providing assists off the bench, and should be given a chance to start in the next game.

Ipswich Town return to Championship action this weekend as they travel to the Midlands to face West Bromwich Albion.

The Tractor Boys have taken many people by surprise this season, as they have continued from last season and been one of the standout performers in the league.

Ipswich have been so good that they have won 12 of their 16 league games this season, with them only losing one, which came against Leeds United early in the campaign.

That form has resulted in Kieran McKenna’s men sitting in second place in the table, with 39 points level with leaders Leicester City and eight points clear of third-place Leeds.

This international break may have come at an ideal time for Ipswich, as it’s allowed some key players to have a rest while also giving them some time to get a few injured players back before the next run of fixtures.

The game against West Brom is another important game, given how well the Baggies are doing, and McKenna will have some tough calls to make for team selection, but one selection he must stand by is starting midfielder Jack Taylor.

Who is Jack Taylor?

Taylor started his career in the youth set-up at Premier League side Chelsea, a spell that lasted seven years.

In 2012, he left the Blues and joined Barnet, where he stayed for four years after impressing and then being snapped up by EFL side Peterborough United.

Throughout his days at Barnet, Taylor always had an eye for goal as well as creating chances for his teammates, as he is a midfielder that likes to do it all.

He put in some stellar performances, and that continued as he joined Posh. He had one and a half seasons in League One with the club, where he scored six goals and recorded five assists.

The midfielder was an important part of the team that was promoted in the 2020/21 season and was important once again in the second tier. Last season, he scored eight times as Peterborough finished in the play-offs, but with them failing to get promoted, Ipswich pounced and secured the 25-year-old’s signature in the summer transfer window.

Why should Kieran McKenna start Jack Taylor for Ipswich Town’s clash against West Brom?

Having sealed promotion to the Championship, McKenna wanted to make sure he had a good squad at his disposal for their upcoming campaign.

So, while they had several options in the midfield department already, Ipswich brought in Taylor from Peterborough.

The 25-year-old was excellent for Posh throughout his time at the club, so he earned this move and went with his former club’s blessing.

However, it hasn’t been an easy start to his Ipswich career for Taylor, as he’s been limited to mainly substitute appearances when it comes to the Championship.

Taylor has been available for all 16 league games this season but has appeared in just 13; the other three have seen him fail to come off the bench. Furthermore, out of the 13 appearances, he has just made two starts, one in the game against Southampton and the other in the last outing against Swansea City.

The 25-year-old has made a very good impression in recent weeks, as he came off the bench in the game against Rotherham United and scored a goal, and then against the Swans, he grabbed a spectacular goal as well as an assist.

Ipswich secured all three points in that game, and for their upcoming clash against West Brom, McKenna needs to stand by his recent call and let Taylor begin from the starting XI.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

So far this season, Taylor is averaging 12.9 passes per game, with 79.2% being accurate. He also has averaged 0.6 shots per league game, with 0.2 key passes, and has been good in his defensive duties, averaging 0.7 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, and 0.2 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

The midfielder has been trying to take his chances when given them, so when you consider how he played against Swansea last time out, it seems only fair for Taylor to retain his place for this next game, as on his day he can be a fantastic player and one that suits McKenna’s style of play.