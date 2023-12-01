Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes that Ellis Simms would have caught the attention of most Championship clubs this summer.

Simms arrived at Coventry with high expectations but has only scored two goals in 18 appearances so far.

Despite not signing Simms, Ipswich are performing well and see their match against Coventry as a chance to pick up three points and potentially move to the top of the table.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes Coventry’s Ellis Simms would have been on the radar of the majority of Championship clubs this summer as they prepare to face the striker on Saturday.

Coventry saw off competition to land Ellis Simms

Simms had previously impressed for Sunderland at Championship level, but he failed to get game time at Everton on his return to Goodison Park.

Therefore, a summer transfer was always on the cards, and a host of clubs had been linked with the 22-year-old, including Ipswich.

However, it was Coventry who won the race to sign Simms, as they splashed out around £8m to bring the player to the Midlands.

Even though they had sold Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP, it was still a significant sum for the Sky Blues, who also brought in Haji Wright to strengthen their attack.

How has Ellis Simms done at Coventry?

Given the fee, Simms arrived at Coventry with a lot of expectation, but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t made the impact that many expected, having scored just twice in 18 appearances.

Of course, it’s too soon to write simms off, as he is still a very young player, and he does offer more than goalscoring due to his all-round game.

But, there will be hope that Mark Robins can get more out of the player in the weeks and months to come.

What did Kieran McKenna say about Ellis Simms?

As mentioned, it had been suggested that Ipswich were in the running to sign Simms this summer, but a move didn’t happen, and it’s fair to say the Tractor Boys haven’t missed the striker, as they sit second in the Championship.

However, the Ipswich chief still clearly rates Simms, as the East Anglian Daily Times shared an update after speaking to the boss, where he made a claim that most in the league would want the striker.

“McKenna won't be drawn into whether or not Town were in for Ellis Simms, but big praise for the striker, who he saw play for Everton's academy. Believes three quarters of the Championship would've been interested in him over the summer.”

Will Ellis Simms start against Ipswich?

Simms has started the past two games on the bench for Coventry, with Robins introducing him as a substitute in the second half on both occasions.

The fact they have won both games, having previously struggled for consistency, suggests that he will be on the bench again from the off, but you can be sure he will play some part.

What next for Ipswich?

McKenna’s only focus will be on the big game, and despite Coventry’s position in the table, he will know they present a huge challenge, particularly now they have started to find form.

Nevertheless, Ipswich are a formidable outfit at home, and they will see this as a great chance to pick up three points as they look to continue their march towards the Premier League.

Ipswich will end the night as Championship leaders if they beat Coventry and Leicester fail to win at West Brom.