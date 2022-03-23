Kieran McKenna makes Ipswich Town player prediction ahead of Plymouth clash

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has backed Macauley Bonne to get back to his best after an impressive substitute display against Oxford United last time out.

The forward was excellent for the Tractor Boys in the first part of the campaign, scoring 11 goals in his first 16 games. However, he has managed just one in 23 since.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old remains an important part of McKenna’s plans this season and he told the East Anglian Daily Times that he was encouraged by how he played against the U’s over the weekend.

“I thought that was head and shoulders his best 45 minutes in my time here. I felt like that was hopefully Macauley getting back to his best self. I have to say he’s been positive around the place. We’ve had a couple of good chats this week and he’s feeling better in himself.

“I thought that was his best 45 minutes and hopefully that’s a sign of things to come.”

Ipswich are back in action this weekend when they face a huge game against Plymouth at Portman Road, with Bonne pushing for a place in the XI.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Bonne’s form in recent months has been a concern, even if he was never going to maintain the exceptional standards that he set early on.

Of course, the manner of the draw at Oxford was sickening for Ipswich but the boss was right to mention Bonne who made a difference when he was on the pitch.

These comments are sure to have given the player a boost and he will hope to build on that and get back on the scoresheet in the huge game this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.