Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that the Tractor Boys' main aim going into their Carabao Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers last night was to stick to their identity against the Premier League side, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys came out 3-2 winners at Portman Road, something that will have delighted their supporters considering they were watching League One football last season and wouldn't have expected their side to come out on top against Gary O'Neil's men.

However, McKenna's side have made an excellent start to the season, both in the Championship and the Carabao Cup.

Managing to secure wins over Bristol Rovers and Reading in the Carabao Cup as well as Wolves, they have thrived in the league too, winning seven of their eight second-tier teams.

They picked up an impressive 2-1 away victory at Sunderland on the opening day and have also beaten Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers.

Their only competitive loss so far this season came against Leeds United, with Daniel Farke's side managing to win 4-3 in Suffolk.

Considering the Whites competed in the top flight last season though, the Tractor Boys could be proud of their performance in that game, although they will be wanting to improve their defence to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the promotion mix.

What did Kieran McKenna say about Ipswich Town following their win against Wolves?

It looked as though it was going to be a long night for Ipswich when Hwang Hee-chan and Toti put the visitors 2-0 up inside 15 minutes.

However, they managed to respond superbly and were level at the break, with Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo scoring. Hutchinson finished his chance particularly well.

And before the hour mark, the Tractor Boys were ahead with Jack Taylor firing an unstoppable shot past Daniel Bentley, who could have done better with the second goal but couldn't do much about Taylor's strike.

It would have been understandable if Ipswich had wanted to win by hook or by crook against the top-tier side, but they were brave and McKenna has claimed they wanted to stay true to their identity.

Speaking on this subject, the Tractor Boys' boss said: "The Burnley game(s) last year, probably externally, people don't remember that much. But for us it was a big, big confidence boost for the squad.

"That was the goal going into tonight, that whatever the scoreline was we would stay really brave to our identity and test that against really high level opposition.

"When you do that and show you've got it running through your whole squad that's a really good marker for the development of the group and the club."

Did Ipswich Town take the right approach to the Wolves game?

It's easy to say they took the right approach in hindsight because they won!

However, this was arguably a less important match than a league game and this is why McKenna was right to instruct his side to stick to their identity.

Because they did that, it should give them a lot of confidence because Wolves aren't a weak outfit.

And with the confidence they are likely to have gained last night, that could only help them in the league.

It wouldn't be a surprise if they finished in the promotion mix now - because that result has probably given them a massive boost.