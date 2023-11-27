Highlights Ipswich Town's defeat against West Brom is a learning experience for the Tractor Boys.

Despite the defeat, Kieran McKenna is proud of the team's overall record and believes they will grow stronger from this setback.

The loss against West Brom may not be a major blow for Ipswich, as they are still in a good position in the league and have the opportunity to bounce back.

Kieran McKenna believes Ipswich Town will only get stronger from their 2-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, making this confident claim to the BBC.

The Tractor Boys had gone unbeaten in all but one of their Championship games this season heading into this clash at The Hawthorns - and that's a very impressive record considering they were only promoted from League One at the end of last term.

They didn't even win the league at the end of last season, but have been extremely good since McKenna replaced Paul Cook, who failed to squeeze the best out of his side despite overseeing a positive rebuild during the summer transfer window in 2021.

After their promotion, it was unclear how they would adapt to the second tier.

Although they had been very strong under McKenna, the league looked and still looks extremely difficult on paper, with three poor teams going down to the third tier and three tough opponents coming down from the Premier League.

But the Tractor Boys have taken to the second tier like a duck to water despite their reasonably long absence from this division - and are doing exceptionally well at the moment.

However, they did suffer a 2-0 defeat at The Hawthorns at the weekend, with Darnell Furlong's early header and Grady Diangana's goal just after the interval consigning Ipswich to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

What positive did Kieran McKenna take from Ipswich Town's defeat v West Brom?

This loss will be disappointing for the Tractor Boys who had been unbeaten in the league since their defeat against Leeds United in August - and would have wanted to send a statement of intent to the rest of the league by taking a point or three from this game against a potential promotion rival.

It would be easy for the players to be deflated following this setback - but McKenna has looked at the potential key positive of the defeat.

He said: "We haven't lost many games, that's something to be proud of - but we're going to lose some in this division, that's for sure.

"It's going to be about what we take from each defeat and how we respond in the next game.

"We don't want to lose, but the players gave everything again, and we'll be stronger for it."

How much of a blow is the West Brom defeat for Ipswich Town?

Ipswich are still in a very good position at the point and the Albion game was always going to be hard.

Although some will see this as a missed opportunity considering Leeds dropped points on Friday, the fact the Whites didn't pick up three points meant the Tractor Boys could probably afford to lose this game.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 17 21 42 2 Ipswich Town 17 13 39 3 Leeds United 17 11 32

They will learn lessons from it and will probably come back stronger.

But those lessons need to be learnt quickly because Leeds and other promotion competitors will be battling for automatic promotion.

The race for the top two isn't over, so Ipswich need to be as consistent as possible between now and the end of the season.