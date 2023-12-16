Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes his side were far better than Norwich City in the East Anglian derby.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes his side were far superior to Norwich City on Saturday, even though they couldn’t get all three points in the East Anglian derby.

Kieran McKenna insists Ipswich were dominant in derby draw

The first derby between the teams was always going to be fiercely contested, but the Tractor Boys were confident going into the clash after their remarkable campaign so far.

Portman Road was rocking for kick-off, and after a slow start, it was the hosts who began to take control, with Nathan Broadhead scoring the opener in the 34th minute after constant pressure.

However, Ipswich couldn’t press on, with Jonathan Rowe getting an equaliser before half-time, and he put the visitors ahead in the second half.

Wes Burns got the equaliser with a fine shot from outside the box, but the Tractor Boys couldn’t get a winner, meaning Norwich extended their unbeaten run in the fixture, which stretches back to 2008.

But, speaking to the Guardian after the game, McKenna was pleased with how his side performed.

“I thought we were the better team by a considerable margin. We created lots and lots of chances, and gave away a few chances. The frustration is conceding two goals from hopeful balls that ricocheted around in our box, but beyond that there is lots of positivity to take.

“On another day, if we play that game 10 times over we win it a lot more than that.”

Ipswich retain ten-point lead in automatic promotion race

Of course, this game meant more to the fans than any other fixture, as we know that Norwich have dominated this fixture in recent times, so it will be hugely frustrating for Ipswich that they couldn’t get the victory.

However, as McKenna says, they did play well on the day, so it’s not like there needs to be major panic when looking at the bigger picture.

Plus, they will have been delighted that Leeds didn’t beat Coventry later on in the day, which means the Suffolk side are still ten points clear of the Whites, who are joined by Southampton on 42 points.

Championship Table (As it stands December 16th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 21 27 52 2 Ipswich Town 22 19 52 3 Leeds United 22 15 42 4 Southampton 22 8 42

So, whilst they couldn’t get bragging rights over the Canaries, there was no major damage done in the promotion race.

Ipswich prepare for Leeds test

Next up, Ipswich make the trip to Yorkshire for a massive clash against Leeds.

You only have to look at the table to see the importance of the fixture, and whilst it’s very difficult to get a result at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side unbeaten on their own patch, Ipswich won’t fear anyone given how they’ve done this season.

Nothing will be decided next week, but it’s a pivotal game, and McKenna will be ensuring his side have quickly moved on from the derby draw, and he will be demanding another good performance against the Whites.

Leeds are one of only two sides to beat Ipswich in the Championship this season, after securing a 4-3 victory at Portman Road back in August.