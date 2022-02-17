Kieran McKenna makes claim over Ipswich Town’s transfer plans

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has told the East Anglian Daily Times that it is going to be a big summer for the club in the transfer market.

The former Manchester United coach has only made two signings since joining the club after bringing in the likes of Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson on loan from Bristol City and Brentford, whilst Tyreece Simpson was recalled from his loan spell with Swindon Town.

In addition to this the likes of Scott Fraser, Toto Nsiala, Jon Nolan, Hayden Coulson, Louie Barry, Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock, Bailey Clements and Rekeem Harper all departed the other way.

Some supporters felt underwhelmed, however McKenna has now claimed that the club are set for a big summer in the market:

“The club have had a big overhaul last summer. They’ve brought in a lot of good players, I have to say, and a lot of good people. So we’re in a strong position in terms of the squad.

“But I think it’s going to be a really big summer for us now.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Hermann Hreidarsson Crystal Palace Fulham Millwall Wimbledon

The Northern Irishman hasn’t ruled out further changes being made to the current squad in the summer and it is fair to assume that he will be looking to bring in more of his own players.

Of course, last summer was an eventful one to say the least for the Tractor Boys as they signed a plethora of fresh faces under former boss Paul Cook.

The Verdict

The Ipswich boss clearly acknowledged in January that there wasn’t too many major changes that needed to be made to the squad and as a result only two players came in.

Both players have performed well but there is sure to be a feeling that McKenna has more new additions in mind.

That could be something that is facilitated by more departures, as the squad is still heavily congested in some areas.

Slimming down again could ne necessary in order for more new faces to come in.