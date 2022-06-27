Kieran McKenna makes admission about 31-year-old’s current situation at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has admitted that he believes that Vaclav Hladky is currently an important member of the club’s squad.

Hladky has been heavily linked with a move to Aberdeen in recent weeks.

A report from Football Scotland earlier this month suggested that Ipswich were seeking a £100,000 fee from the Scottish outfit for Hladky.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, it is understood that the Blues’ asking price for the goalkeeper is actually higher than the aforementioned figure.

Aberdeen are not the only team who have shown interest in Hladky this summer as he is currently being tracked by a number of unnamed clubs.

The 31-year-old’s contract at Ipswich is set to run until 2024 and thus they may not necessarily be in a rush to sell him this summer.

Hladky started the season as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper before losing his place in the side to Christian Walton who completed a permanent move to Portman Road earlier this year.

Making reference to Hladky’s situation at Ipswich, McKenna has admitted that he views the keeper as an important member of the team.

Asked by the East Anglian Daily Times about whether there is an update concerning Hladky’s future, McKenna said: “There’s nothing to update on that.

“At the moment he’s an important part of the squad, part of a really good goalkeeping unit.”

The Verdict

Whereas Ipswich could secure a reasonable fee for Hladky in the current transfer window, they will need to sign a new keeper if he does depart as they recently waved goodbye to Tomas Holy.

In the 12 appearances that he made in League One last season, Hladky managed to claim three clean-sheets.

Although this is not a particularly eye-catching return, the keeper could be as a useful back-up option for Walton who is expected to play in the majority of the club’s games in the upcoming campaign.

Unless Hladky expresses a desire to move on to pastures new, Ipswich ought to consider keeping him at Portman Road for another season instead of selling him for a relatively small fee.