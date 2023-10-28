Highlights Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna warns his players that things can change quickly in football despite their impressive start to the season.

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, nine points above Leeds United with a game in hand.

McKenna is currently focusing on the short term though.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has warned his players that things can change very quickly in football following their amazing start to the campaign, speaking to the Suffolk News.

The Tractor Boys were tipped to do well this season because of their gifted manager, but no one could have foreseen just how well they would do during the early stages of 2023/24.

Having managed to fend off Sheffield Wednesday to secure an automatic promotion spot, they faced another daunting challenge this term, with the Championship looking stronger than it was last term.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town all did well as they secured promotion at the end of last term, Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton look just as strong on paper.

And those that were relegated during the latter stages of 2022/23 were extremely poor either on or off the field.

Reading were and still are a mess both on and off the pitch, Blackpool didn't perform well enough under Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy and Wigan Athletic were in a tricky off-field situation, which wouldn't have helped their cause.

Where are Ipswich Town in the Championship table?

Having their game called off against Rotherham United last Friday must have been extremely frustrating for them, because that clash could have allowed them to climb to the top of the table.

Instead, Leicester City, the current leaders, managed to capitalise and extend their lead.

But it's not all doom and gloom for Kieran McKenna's, who have been extremely consistent and are currently nine points above Leeds United, with a game in hand over the Whites.

That's a brilliant achievement for a side that have only just been promoted from the third tier, having spent a considerable amount of time there.

Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 13 20 36 2 Ipswich Town 12 13 31 3 Leeds United 13 6 22

What warning did Kieran McKenna have for his Ipswich Town players?

Considering the gap there is between them and those below them, many people will be thinking Ipswich are favourites to secure automatic promotion along with Leicester.

But McKenna doesn't want anyone to get ahead of themselves at this stage.

He said: "I think the halfway point in the season is a natural point to take stock.

"But then, even having said that, there are lots of teams in the history of the Championship who go on to have a storming second half of the season, and there are teams who've been at the top of the Championship who go on to have a very different second half of the season.

"Every manager's probably different, teams will be looking at it in a different way, but my belief, my experience, is that things can change very, very quickly and it's not too wise to look too much past your next performance."

Will Ipswich Town secure back-to-back promotions?

It's a difficult one to say because Leeds United will be very strong.

Others in the promotion mix also have a chance of securing a top-two spot, including Middlesbrough if they are consistent enough.

And this is why the Tractor Boys can't afford to be complacent at any moment. But if they can retain McKenna for the rest of the season and the majority of their first-team squad, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them clinch a top-two spot.

They are already nine points clear of Leeds, so they will be disappointed if they don't manage to fend them off now.

There's still plenty of the season left to go though - and McKenna is right to focus on the short term and the next game rather than on the longer term.