Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says conversations over the future of loanees George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules will take place over the coming weeks.

The Tractor Boys were promoted to the Championship with a 6-0 win against Exeter City at Portman Road last Saturday, returning to the second tier after a four-year absence.

Striker Hirst has played an integral role in their success since arriving on loan from Leicester City in January, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract at the King Power Stadium until summer 2025, revealed he has enjoyed his time at the club, but says no decisions have been made on his long-term future.

"I've absolutely loved being here and playing at Portman Road. If that is to continue then great," Hirst told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"I'm loving being here. This is without a doubt the most I've enjoyed my football.

"The boys, the staff, the fans, absolutely everybody involved with the club from top to bottom have made me feel so welcome and at home."

John-Jules, who joined on loan from Arsenal in June, is thought to be keen on a return to the club in the summer.

The 22-year-old began the season as a regular, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions, but he has been out since October, initially with a hamstring injury before suffering a quadricep problem.

What did Kieran McKenna say on Ipswich signings?

McKenna refused to comment on the possibility of bringing the pair back to the club this summer, but did reveal that talks will take place in the next few weeks.

"I think it’s never right to speak about permanent signings of loan players because those clubs have been good enough to show their belief in us over the season to take their players and to see this as a good place for their players to play," McKenna told TWTD.

"So I don’t think it’s ever right to speculate on whether any of those could or would be made permanent.

"For sure, the players we’ve had on loan, if that’s Tyreece and George, have had a really good impact, both of them here we like.

"I’m keen on not taking loans for the sake of it, we don’t want to take many loans. We went into the season wanting to have the large, large majority of the squad on permanent contracts and only take loans if we thought the fit was really, really good and they could have a big impact, and that was the case with those two players.

"Those conversations will be for the next few weeks as we plan for the squad for next year, but they’re not conversations which have been had yet."

Will Ipswich Town re-sign George Hirst or Tyreece John-Jules?

It seems likely that the Tractor Boys will try to re-sign Hirst.

Along with fellow front man Nathan Broadhead, Hirst has been something of a game-changer for Ipswich in recent months and it is no coincidence that their outstanding goalscoring form began after the pair's arrival in January.

Hirst's future at Leicester City is uncertain with the Foxes currently struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League and he may be needed at his parent club should they be relegated.

But if Hirst is allowed to depart, he would surely be keen on a return to Portman Road and the club would have the finances to complete a permanent deal.

It is difficult to say whether they will look to bring John-Jules back, but there is no doubt he is a player with a lot of potential and he could be viewed as a long-term investment.